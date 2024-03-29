Ryan Gosling listened to nothing but The Beatles' songs while he was growing up. At first, Gosling showed a preference for George Harrison.

Ryan Gosling listened to nothing but The Beatles‘ songs while he was growing up. That must have prepared him for his musical turn as Ken! At first, Gosling showed a preference for George Harrison. Then, he named a Beatles song that had nothing to do with George as his favorite.

Ryan Gosling couldn’t explain why his favorite Beatles song was his favorite Beatles song

During a 2007 interview with The News Times, Gosling was asked to name his favorite tune by the Fab Four. “My mother’s a huge Beatles freak, so I grew up on their music, and that’s all we listened to in the house,” he revealed. “This is going to be a tough question. Favorite Beatles song? It’s not really Beatles, but I love some of George Harrison so much.”

The future Barbie star was aware that he needed to cut to the chase. “Huh, favorite Beatles song?” he said. “I’m probably not supposed to take this long, huh? This is a real test. This is where the rubber meets the road, my friend, this question. This is a great question. Separate the wheat from the chaff on this one.”

Gosling seemed like he might have been frustrated with himself. “Aye-yi-yi, favorite Beatles song,” he said. “OK, I’ll pick a record, then I’ll pick something from the record (hums to himself). OK, I’m getting there. ‘Here, There and Everywhere.'”

Gosling was asked why he enjoyed “Here, There and Everywhere” so much. “You can’t ask me that,” he replied. It’s going to take me another five minutes to figure that one out.”

What Paul McCartney thought about the song

If anyone would have difficulty picking out a favorite Beatles song, it would be Paul. After all, he wrote so many of them! During a 1989 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the “Silly Love Songs” singer wasn’t sure which tune to pick as his personal best.

For a moment, he favored “Yesterday.” That’s no surprise. After all, “Yesterday” was a big hit when it came out and it inspired numerous covers. Basically every list of the best songs ever written includes it.

However, Paul changed his choice and decided on “Here, There and Everywhere.” He noted that his feelings on the subject were subject to change. Other tunes he named as favorites included “The Fool on the Hill,” “Let It Be,” “Hey Jude,” “All My Loving,” and “Eleanor Rigby.” While each of those tunes are different from each other, it’s clear that Paul has a preference for his ballads.

John Lennon said ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ was the best of The Beatles

Gosling and Paul weren’t the only ones to hold “Here, There and Everywhere” in high esteem. The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono features an interview from 1980. In it, John was asked about “Here, There and Everywhere.” He said it was one of his favorite Beatles tunes.

While John sometimes had a reputation for being egotistical, he gave all the credit for the song to Paul. While the tune was credited to the Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership, many of those tunes were written solely by John or Paul. Although John had plenty to say about other Beatles song, he merely praised “Here, There and Everywhere” as one of the group’s best before moving on to other subjects.

“Here, There and Everywhere” is a gem, even if Gosling took a while to say it.