Ryan Reynolds Sells Mint Mobile for $1.35 Billion — Is He Now the Richest Marvel Star?

Ryan Reynolds just made the business deal of a lifetime. The Marvel star recently announced that he successfully sold his stake in the wireless company Mint Mobile for an astounding $1.3 billion.

The deal builds on Reynolds’ already impressive holdings and has left some fans wondering if he is now the richest star in the Marvel universe. Here’s a look at Reynolds’ recent blockbuster transaction and where it puts him on the list of Marvel’s richest stars.

Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds | Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds sells Mint Mobile stake for $1.3 billion

Reynolds showcased his entrepreneurial prowess after he revealed that T-Mobile is set to buy Mint Mobile for over $1 billion. The actor, who was one of Mint Mobile’s biggest investors, has not revealed how much stake in the company he actually owned.

According to Variety, Reynolds might own as much as 25 percent of the company. If that is the case, then the Deadpool star is in for a very lucrative payday once the deal is finalized.

“We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom,” Reynolds teased after announcing the purchase. “Mint Mobile is the best deal in wireless and today’s news only enhances our ability to deliver for our customers.”

Apart from his investment in the cell company, Reynolds has a stake in the alcohol brand Aviation Gin. The actor-turned-businessman also owns a soccer team in Wales with Rob McElhenney, who is known for his role as Mac on It’s Always Sunny.

Considering Reynolds’ vast portfolio, fans will be keen to learn where he stands in the list of richest stars in Marvel’s lineup.

This is where the ‘Deadpool’ star ranks amongst Marvel’s richest stars

Following numerous blockbuster successes, it’s no shock that several of Marvel’s major stars have accumulated immense wealth. Although Marvel’s leading actors have raked in hundreds of millions, Reynolds’ fortune now surpasses them all.

Estimations of Reynolds’ net worth have yet to be updated following the sale of Mint Mobile. But prior to the deal, Parade estimated the actor’s wealth to be upwards of $150 million.

We still don’t know exactly how much the Deadpool star will make from the Mint Mobile buyout, but if the estimations that he owns up to 25 percent of the company are correct, then his take would be over $300 million. Making his net worth could triple to over $500 million.

The current top two wealthiest actors who have appeared in Marvel films are Robert Downey Jr. and Michael Douglas. According to SCMP, Downey is worth around $300 million while Douglas’ fortune sits at $350 million.

Reynolds, of course, has yet to appear in the MCU, but that is about to change in the near future.

Ryan Reynolds return as Deadpool will close out Phase 5 of the MCU

Marvel announced its full lineup for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year, but the studio is already making changes to the second half of the schedule.

Thunderbolts was originally going to close out Phase 5, but now Blade and Deadpool 3 will reportedly end the fifth chapter of the MCU. The two franchises are relatively new to the MCU, and Marvel acquired rights to the films shortly after Phase 5 was mapped out.

Marvel, of course, has yet to confirm the news about Deadpool 3 and Blade. The former was originally slated to premiere at the end of 2023 but has reportedly been pushed back due to filming delays on the set of Blade.

The good news is that we will get another installment of Deadpool in the near future, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see Reynolds make his highly anticipated debut in the MCU.