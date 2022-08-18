Sacheen Littlefeather Responds to the Academy’s Apology Regarding ‘The Godfather’ Acceptance Speech

The Academy recently issued an apology regarding the abuse Sacheen Littlefeather experienced after refusing the Best Actor award for Marlon Brando’s performance in The Godfather at the 1973 Academy Awards. Littlefeather has responded to this apology, saying she is a patient woman and she is proud of the changes that have been made in the last 50 years.

Sacheen Littlefeather refused an Academy Award in the place of Marlon Brando

Before Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, the most surprising moment in the history of the Academy Awards might be when Sacheen Littlefeather refused the Best Actor award in place of Marlon Brando, who won for his portrayal of Vito Corleone in The Godfather. The refusal came in response to the treatment of American Indians in Hollywood. According to Insider, Littlefeather was only given 60 seconds to speak, forcing her to improvise instead of reading Brando’s remarks.

“[Brando] very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award,” Littlefeather said in her 1973 speech. “And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry and on television in movie reruns, and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee.”

Littlefeather was met with several boos from the audience and John Wayne reportedly had to be held back from running onto the stage and attacking her. After the speech, Littlefeather reportedly faced abuse following the speech and was blacklisted from Hollywood.

Littlefeather responds to the Academy’s apology

Within the statement shared by the Academy is a response from Littlefeather. Littlefeather writes that she is proud of the progress that has been made since the 1973 Academy Awards and she is excited to be a part of the upcoming event.

“Regarding the Academy’s apology to me, we Indians are very patient people—it’s only been 50 years! We need to keep our sense of humor about this at all times. It’s our method of survival,” Littlefeather states. “This is a dream come true. It is profoundly heartening to see how much has changed since I did not accept the Academy Award 50 years ago. I am so proud of each and every person who will appear on stage.”

The Academy issues an apology almost 50 years later

Almost 50 years after the 1973 Academy Awards, the Academy issued an official apology to Littlefeather regarding her treatment after her speech. In the apology, the Academy called the abuse she endured “unwarranted” and “unjustified.”

“The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified,” The Academy wrote in a statement. “The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

The Academy also promises to ensure indigenous voices are treated with respect and equality while promoting a more inclusive environment. In addition to the apology, the Academy announced An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather, a “very special program of conversation, reflection, healing, and celebration” that will take place on Sept. 17, 2022.

Littlefeather, 75, continues to be an activist for Native American rights.

