Sadly, Most Fans Can’t Afford the Clothes at Lauren Sorrentino’s New Boutique

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is known for his appearances on Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but he’s not the only breadwinner in the family. His wife Lauren has her own clothing boutique, with some eye-watering prices.

Lauren Sorrentino became famous after coupling up with ‘Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Now-married couple Lauren and Mike Sorrentino | Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Mike and Lauren dated for years after meeting in a community college math class, but broke up shortly before he joined the cast of Jersey Shore. After the reality show ended, Mike went back to his hometown, where he ran into Lauren, and the rest is history.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a son named Romeo, in 2021. A baby girl named Mia came along next in 2023. Even with a busy home life, the Sorrentinos are still all about business, and that includes Lauren’s boutique.

Lauren Sorrentino has a background in fashion and just opened her own boutique

According to her website, Lauren earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion Merchandising and worked as a buyer for Macy’s and Saks. She sells a variety of merchandise on her and “The Situation’s” joint website, including comfy hoodies, sweatpants, and leggings.

Lauren also owns the Bijoux Boutique, which just opened its doors this spring. The store sells everything from dresses, skirts, and jackets, to jeans, sweatpants, and t-shirts. Bijoux offers buyers clothing items for any occasion.

Fans of Lauren Sorrentino were shocked by the hefty price tags on some of the clothing items

While fans of the Sorrentinos and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation were excited to get the chance to support Lauren and wear clothes she picked out, many were unpleasantly surprised by the price tags.

Many people would expect to see a larger price attached to a fancy dress or suit, but items like tank tops and leggings also come at a hefty price at Bijoux. For example, a green muscle tank is priced at $150, while a pair of distressed jeans are $325.

Fans of Lauren weren’t afraid to speak their minds about the pricey clothing at Bijoux. The boutique posted a short video clip showing off the website, and the comment section soon filled with people expressing their displeasure at Bijoux’s prices.

“So nothing affordable. Got it,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Beautiful but can’t afford it. Either eat or dress nice i guess i have to eat.” Someone else even gave the owners of Bijoux Boutique a tip about their pricing.

“I work at a luxury retail store, and I think you’d have less negative response about the prices if you provided more product detail on your site!” this person wrote, adding that the website should include information about the clothing’s material, how to take care of it, and more about the clothing’s quality.

Lauren Sorrentino has partnered with a sunglasses brand and launched her own skincare line

This isn’t Lauren’s first foray into a fashion business venture. In 2020, she partnered with the sunglasses brand Eleventh Hour. Two years later, Lauren launched a skincare line, Skincare by Laurens.