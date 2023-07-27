Sarah Ferguson Says She’s Going Through a ‘Big Change’ as Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie Spend More Time With Their Own Families

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. And now that her daughters are grown, she's realizing that she's going through a 'big change' by being away from her grandchildren.

Despite having technically left the royal family years ago after her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has remained in the royal spotlight for years. She shares two daughters with Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are both high-profile members of the royal family and have remained so despite their father’s scandalous friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Fergie,” as she’s often called, has always had a close relationship with her daughters. But now that Eugenie and Beatrice both have families and children of their own, Sarah admits she’s going through a “big change.”

Sarah Ferguson with Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie in 2009 | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Sarah Ferguson said she doesn’t have her grandchildren around as much right now

As Beatrice and Eugenie have grown up, they’ve taken their own paths in life. Despite being royal and having a close relationship with their relatives, Beatrice and Eugenie are not required to work for the royal family. As a result, both of them have their own jobs, social media accounts, and other perks that working royals can’t have. The two women have also both married and started families of their own, which their mother calls a “big change.”

During a recent podcast episode, Sarah told listeners that her two daughters are on vacation. According to Express, Sarah said, “Talking about change, Eugenie has gone with August and the baby to Portugal and of course, Beatrice is on summer holidays with her children.” She continued, “So there’s a bit of a big change. I’m walking around trying to find toys which are left loitering around…The reason why it’s a big change of course is my grandchildren are not here.” Of course, Fergie still has a super close relationship with her daughters and grandkids.

Ferguson has grown close with her young grandchildren, but now that they’re getting to the age where they can travel more easily with their parents, Beatrice and Eugenie are taking full advantage of that family time. Sarah joked that she does have her dogs to keep her company, though.

Sarah Ferguson with Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie in 2007 | Dave Benett/Getty Images/The Ned London

Sarah Ferguson is recovering from breast cancer treatment

In early July, the Duchess of York’s spokesperson revealed that Sarah had undergone a mastectomy as a part of her breast cancer treatment. According to The Independent, Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2023 after a mammogram revealed the cancer’s presence. Ferguson had a single mastectomy, and she revealed that her daughters were scared when they learned of her diagnosis.

Sarah opened up about what it was like to receive her diagnosis and also had some words of wisdom for others in her shoes. “Do the screening, catch it quick and say ‘I can do this,’” she said, but she also added another important note: “It is not bravery, it’s not courage, it’s about understanding that you are not going to feel as you did for a bit, so don’t try to be a superhero.”

The duchess has since been resting at home, apparently enjoying time with her dogs while her daughters are vacationing with their families. While she isn’t a working member of the royal family, she has still kept her presence known through things like her podcast and discussing all things royal.