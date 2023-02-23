Sarah Michelle Gellar Says More Than Just the Daphne-Velma Kiss Was Cut From ‘Scooby-Doo’

While most know her as Buffy, few can forget Sarah Michelle Gellar’s role as Daphne Blake in the ’00s live-action Scooby-Doo franchise. The 2002 movies also starred Gellar’s real-life husband, Freddie Prinze Jr as Fred Jones, Linda Cardellini as Velma Dinkley, and Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers. Recently, the actor revealed her character and Cardellini’s were supposed to kiss in the film. And that’s not all.

Did Daphne and Velma kiss in 2002’s ‘Scooby-Doo’?

In 2023, Andy Cohen had Gellar as a guest on Watch What Happens Live. A virtual audience member asked the star if it was true that the original version of the Scooby-Doo movie showcased a relationship between the Daphne and Velma characters “on the side”

Gellar responded, “I don’t know about a relationship on the side, but there was a steamy …I mean, I said it was steamy, but they probably didn’t think it was, hence it was cut.”

“There was a steamy, like kiss?” Cohen asked. Gellar confirmed that it was an “actual kiss,” but it did get cut. “I feel like the world wants to see it, but I don’t know where it is,” she added of the missing footage.

What else did Sarah Michelle Gellar say was cut?

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gellar gave Cohen a little more information about what was cut from the movie.

“There was a great line too where I remember, I’ll never forget, where we were having a fight — Daphne and Fred — and then I yell at him, ‘And that ascot makes you look gay!’ and I slam the door,” she told Cohen. “They cut that too,” the actor noted.

The Watch What Happens Live host also loved the line. “I think it was the reason I originally signed on to the movie,” Gellar laughed. She said all material was cut from the film referring to Fred being “interested in both, you know, parties.”

More fun facts about ‘Scooby-Doo’

According to Pop Buzz, Gellar was not the only actor considered for the part of Daphne. Also up for the role were Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Isla Fisher. Fisher received the smaller role of Mary Jane in the movie.

Other actors considered for Velma were Alyssa Milano, Carla Gugino, and Christina Ricci.

Writer James Gunn said that he initially wrote Velma gay. “I tried! In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script,” he explained. “But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

Gellar had to talk her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. into playing Fred. He was worried that the movie wouldn’t do the animated series and almost turned it down.

Another fun fact? Gellar wore a red wig to play Daphne. She was shooting Buffy The Vampire Slayer at the same time and that character was blonde.