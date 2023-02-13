Sean Kanan Said His Divorce Was ‘Crushing and Devastating’

Sean Kanan is a producer, an author, and one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. As an actor, Kanan is best known for his portrayals of Deacon Sharpe in The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, A.J. Quartermaine in General Hospital, and Mike Barnes in The Karate Kid Part III and Cobra Kai.

Sean Kanan | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix

Unlike his onscreen characters, A.J. and Sharpe, who never had much luck with long-term relationships, Kanan has been happily married for over a decade. However, the actor had to go through a crushing and devastating divorce before finding his soulmate.

Sean Kanan was married to his ex-wife Athena Ubach for two years

Kanan married his first wife, Athena Ubach, in 1999 after dating for one year. But, like most Hollywood marriages, theirs didn’t last long. Two years after tying the knot, the couple divorced in 2001. Not much is known about why the pair went their separate ways.

Ubach, just like Kanan, is an actor who has been in a number of films. The film Clockwatchers, which came out in 1997, is widely considered to be her breakthrough role. Kanan also had a relationship with The Bold and the Beautiful co-star Gladise Jimenez, with whom he had a daughter named Simone Andrea Kanan.

Sean Kanan said his divorce from Athena Ubach was crushing and devastating

Even for famous people, getting a divorce can be emotionally demanding and physically taxing. Divorce signifies the conclusion of a significant chapter in one’s life; as a result, it may appear that all the effort and commitment invested in a partnership has been for nothing.

And that was the case for actor and producer Kanan, who divorced his first wife Athena in 2001. Speaking to Maurice Benard on the State of Mind podcast (via YouTube) about embracing positivity, Kanan described his divorce from his first wife as crushing, saying,

“I remember when I was divorced, it was crushing. I was in General Hospital. And I think that led to the emotional stuff I was going through when I was in General Hospital.”

According to Kanan, however, had he not gone through the divorce, he wouldn’t have met his current wife, Michele Vega. “When I got divorced, it was crushing and devastating. But had that not happened, it wouldn’t have opened me up to meet Michele, which has been the greatest thing in my life,” the actor said.

Sean Kanan found love again in Michele Vega

After a devastating divorce, Kanan found love again in Michele Vega. The couple married on July 8, 2012, in a courtroom in downtown Los Angeles before a trip to Italy. In 2021, Kanan took to social media to pay tribute to his beautiful wife on their ninth anniversary.

According to the actor, every day of being married to Michele has been a dream come true. “My life changed for the better that day. The man I am today is a direct result of the love, patience, honesty, and understanding my beautiful wife shows me every day,” he declared.

Kanan has a 20-year-old daughter, Simone, from his relationship with The Bold & The Beautiful co-star Gladise Jimenez. As detailed by Soap Central, Michele has one son, 29-year-old Peter, and three daughters, 26-year-old Gigi and 22-year-old twins Annie and Juliet.

Kanan feels so lucky to be the beneficiary of Michele’s love that he wishes each of his followers could experience the same epic romance that he has been fortunate enough to enjoy. “I hope with all of my heart that each of you finds a relationship that allows you to love not only another but also yourself. To grow together, laugh, cry, and have the freedom to live your most authentic and honest life,” he wrote.