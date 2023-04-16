‘Sex and the City’: The Show Should Have Ended After Season 4

Sex and the City followed the personal and professional lives of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as they navigated their lives and experiences in New York City.

As much as fans loved and adored the series, which ran for six seasons, there is an argument to be made that the show could have ended after season 4. In fact, the ending was a better finale for the series overall.

How did ‘Sex and the City’ end?

During the Sex and the City finale, much to her friends’ apprehension, Carrie quits her column and leaves behind her life in New York City to follow Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov) to Paris. Alarmed her friends (except for Miranda) tried to be supportive.

In the last hour, before she leaves the city, Big tries to come back into her life. In the end, after getting to Paris and having The Russian dismiss her, Carrie realizes that she made a mistake. Just as she’s figuring out her next move, Mr. Big comes to rescue her. It’s a romantic ending, but not really realistic or true to the cadence of the series.

‘Sex and the City’ should have ended after season 4

Fans have long argued that Sex and the City should have ended in season 4 with the finale episode titled “I Heart NY.” It’s a classic New York City episode that would have centered Carrie and her friendships over her tumultuous relationship with Mr. Big.

In the episode, Mr. Big announces his move to California, so Carrie plans an epic New York City date, paired with legendary fluffy pink Christian Louboutin heeled sandals. However, their date is cut short when Miranda goes into labor, and Carrie rushes to be by her side.

Charlotte and Samantha were also focused on themselves — not on relationships. The ending wasn’t glamourous, but Carrie talks about the change in seasons and closing out an era. It would have been a more fitting ending for the show.

Carrie’s age at the end of ‘Sex and the City’

When Sex and the City began, Carrie was 32, trying to figure things out. Fans watched her navigate her friendship and her varied relationships, including her on-again-off-again saga with Mr. Big. When the series ended, Carrie was willing to leave New York City in her rearview and start a new life with Aleksandr Petrovsky.

Unfortunately, Aleksandr saw Carrie as more than a trophy and a partner, and he was much more consumed with his work than her. When it all came to an end, Carrie knew that his relationship with “The Russian” would never work.

It just so happened that Mr. Big was finally ready to commit to her, and he came to Paris to get her back. She was 38 when the series ended. The series finale was titled “Catch-38.”