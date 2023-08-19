Miranda Hobbes lived in Brooklyn for years with her husband and son. Now she's couch surfing as she goes through a divorce; before that, she owned an apartment in Manhattan.

Miranda Hobbes was the first of her pals to purchase her apartment. She has since sold the property and is now spending her 50s couchsurfing following a divorce. Honestly, almost no one loves what has happened to Miranda Hobbes since the end of Sex and the City. Let’s take a look back at a better time in the fictional lawyer’s life and check out Miranda Hobbes’ original apartment. Do you remember where it was located? We do.

When did Miranda Hobbes buy her apartment?

When Sex and the City ended, all four women owned their own homes. Samantha Jones kept things cool in the Meatpacking District, while Charlotte York called Park Avenue home. Carrie Bradshaw had settled comfortably into her Brownstone co-op on East 73rd Street. While the ladies were all homeowners by the end of the series, Miranda Hobbes was the first to set down permanent roots.

Miranda Hobbes | Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers

She purchased her apartment during the season 2 episode, Four Women and a Funeral. In the season opener, the funeral of a fashion designer friend of Carrie’s forces her to question her relationship status. For Miranda, the daunting mortgage paperwork needed to purchase her home makes her feel exposed in her singledom. While Miranda experiences a panic attack during the process, she still ends up purchasing her pad. The episode aired in the summer of 1999.

Where was the humble abode located?

Miranda Hobbes and her pals used Manhattan as a playground, but they all landed back on the Upper East or Upper West sides when they wanted to rest their heads in the show’s earlier seasons. Miranda set down roots on the Upper West Side.

Her apartment was located at West 74th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. The neighborhood is dotted with small cafes and restaurants along Amsterdam, while West 74th Street is home to mostly residential buildings and brownstones. The area has gone through different eras, but it has always been considered quintessential New York.

What would Miranda Hobbes’ apartment be worth today?

In the late 1990s, Miranda was focused on finding a home that would work for her, but we think the corporate lawyer was savvy enough to see her unit as an investment, too. That could explain why she purchased a junior four in a well-established neighborhood. When she bought the property, the going rate for a similar unit would have been around $450 per square foot, according to the Douglas Elliman Report. Miranda’s abode was a classic, Junior four co-op. She likely had around 800 square feet of living space. While Miranda never divulged the price she paid for her unit, we can guestimate that she plunked down about $360,000.

Miranda Hobbes | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

While Miranda purchased the unit fairly early on in Sex and the City, she didn’t live there all that long. She sold the apartment in 2004, when she moved to Brooklyn to give Brady Hobbes more space. Depite only living in the unit for five years, the property did appreciate. In 2004, the price per square foot had skyrocketed to $620. Miranda likely sold her unit for about $500,000. While she turned a profit, she would have banked a lot more money if she had raised her son in the apartment from her single life. According to Castle Avenue, buyers in 2019 could expect to pay $1,657 per square foot. Today, Miranda’s unit would fetch around $1.5 million.

The home she bought in Prospect Heights in 2004 is nothing to sneeze at, either. While Brooklyn was just up and coming when Miranda and Steve decided to raise their son in the outer boroughs, it is well established now. A home like Miranda and Steve’s would fetch millions today.