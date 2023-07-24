Before Aidan Shaw's big return to 'And Just Like That...' watch these three 'Sex and the City' episodes to see how the relationship unfolded.

Carrie Bradshaw had two great loves in her life. Mr. Big, the first great love, died in the premiere episode of And Just Like That…, the Max reboot of the famed series. Her other great love, Aidan Shaw, is set to return in season 2 of the reboot. Ahead of his return to Carrie’s life, we can’t help but reminisce about how it all began. We’ve collected four episodes fans should watch before Carrie and Aidan rekindle their love.

The Season 3 episode, “No Ifs, Ands or Butts,” features the first look at Aidan Shaw

Aidan Shaw first appeared in the season 3 episode, “No Ifs, Ands or Butts.” In the episode, Carrie and Stanford Blatch head to a furniture store to “ogle” the craftsman. It turns out to be Aidan. Despite Carrie’s initial disinterest in going to the store, she is so taken by Aidan that she buys an expensive chair from him.

Aidan Shaw and Carrie Bradshaw | Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers

The potential romance hits its first roadblock when Aidan informs Carrie that he can not date a smoker. She eventually attempts to give up smoking to be with him. The early moments of their romance are sweet and fun. It’s a must-watch episode.

The season 4 episode, “Ghost Town,” reminds us what was so sexy about Aidan

While there are a lot of great Aidan episodes to choose from, we decided to skip over the couple’s entire first relationship to include the season 4 classic, “Ghost Town,” in this list. In the season 4 episode, Carrie learns that Aidan is Steve Brady’s silent partner in his soon-to-open bar, Scout.

Initially, Carrie refuses to attend the bar’s launch party but gives in and goes with Miranda Hobbes for support. She spots Aidan from across the bar and is largely underwhelmed by his reaction to her. The duo eventually share a subtly sexy moment involving cake outside of the bar before Aidan is pulled away again. The episode serves as the lead-in to their second attempt at a relationship.

“The Good Fight” features Carrie and Aidan’s very best argument during their relationship

In the season 4 episode “The Good Fight,” Carrie and Aidan agree to move in together but find their relationship is experiencing serious growing pains thanks to the lack of square footage in Carrie’s apartment. A big fight breaks out when Aidan’s suggestion of cleaning out Carrie’s closet leads to Pete eating one of Carrie’s very expensive shoes.

A scene involving the two arguing with each other in the bathroom before Carrie attempts to storm off remains one of the most iconic scenes of the entire series. We love watching the scene over and over. We think you will, too.

“Belles of the Ball,” another season 4 episode, is an Aidan Shaw classic, too

Carrie and Aidan didn’t fight often. Aidan was a pretty laid-back and relaxed guy. When he did kick back at Carrie, it was generally about something important, like his Rogaine usage or the existence of Mr. Big in Carrie’s life, even after she had an affair with him.

In the season 4 episode, “Belles of the Ball,” Aidan becomes uncomfortable when Mr. Big calls Carrie’s apartment, and she opts to take the call in the closet. Later, Mr. Big shows up at Aidan’s country cabin after Willow Summers breaks his heart. This episode makes our top four because it features a true fistfight between Mr. Big and Aidan. Pete, Aidan’s dog, was also an important character in this episode. We didn’t get to see that often in Sex and the City.

Carrie Bradshaw in her apartment | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Aidan’s return looks to be pretty important to the overall plotline of season 2, but we’ll have to see how it all works out. Season 2 premiered in June 2023 and is expected to air the season finale at the end of August. Max has yet to comment on a potential third season.