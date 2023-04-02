County music wouldn’t be where it is today without Eilleen Regina “Shania” Twain. Twain is a Canadian singer-songwriter and actor who’s sold over 100 million records in her career, and she’s still making a splash on stage. So, what is Shania Twain’s age in 2023? Here’s what to know about the singer’s age and how she feels about getting older.

What is Shania Twain’s age in 2023?

Shania Twain doesn’t shy away from her age. She’s turning 58 years old on Aug. 28, 2023, and she shared with Today that she’s ready to start enjoying aging, according to Shape.

“I wake up every day in the last few years really feeling a freedom I haven’t felt before,” she told the interviewers. “And that is coming with acceptance that I cannot slow — for example — that I cannot slow the process of aging. That is out of my control, so I need to start enjoying aging and enjoying all that comes with that.”

Twain also shared how she feels about wearing a bikini in her 50s. “I was shy about wearing a bikini on the beach when I was younger,” she noted. “And I’m thinking, that was ridiculous, I gotta stop this nonsense and start wearing a bikini to the beach now even though I’m not my 20-year-old self.”

She had a child at 36 years old

Shania Twain’s age in 2023 certainly won’t stop her from enjoying life and spending time with her son. People reports she had her son, Eja D’Angelo Lange, in 2001 with then-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange. She was 36 years old at the time. Eja followed in Twain’s footsteps as a musician and turns 22 in 2023.

“My priorities, of course, have changed,” Twain said in 2002 after her son was born. “He’s my focus of every day. He’s just brought so much more love into my life.”

Twain and Lange separated in 2008 and eventually divorced, and she continued to put effort into being a mother to Eja. She later fell in love with Frédéric Thiébaud, and they married in 2011. Now, Twain has a stepdaughter — Johanna Thiébaud. But she wishes she had more kids.

“I wish I had more children,” Twain admitted during an interview in 2017. “I have a beautiful stepdaughter and I have a beautiful son. I’m very happy. I just love being a parent and I would have loved to have had more kids.”

Shania Twain’s birth father said he hasn’t seen her since she was 15

Shania Twain seems to have a close relationship with her kids, but she doesn’t have a relationship with her biological father. According to Smooth Radio, Twain’s parents, Sharon (née Morrison) and Clarence Edwards, divorced when she was just 2 years old.

“I was married to Shania’s mother for seven years, and I was there with Eilleen and her sister Carrie-Ann until they were 5 or 6,” Edwards shared in an interview in 1996. He also shared that he hadn’t seen Twain since she was 15. “I had a very stressful job, being a railroad engineer. On top of that, Shania’s mom was a very jealous, possessive person. She didn’t like me to do normal things like go out for a beer with my friends.”

“Shania’s my daughter, and I’m very proud of her,” he said. “But it breaks my heart that, she’s cut me off.”

Shania Twain’s mother later remarried Jerry Twain who then adopted Shania and her sisters. They legally had their surname changed to Twain. The singer later opened up to The Guardian about how Jerry was abusive to her and her mother.

