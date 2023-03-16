‘Shazam 2’ Star Helen Mirren Jokes Her Action Figure Will Be the 1 in the Sales Bin

Helen Mirren is set to star in the upcoming superhero sequel Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. And when talking about her new action figure from the film, the Academy Award-winning actor poked fun at herself and suggested it would wind up in the sales bin.

‘Shazam!: Fury of the Gods’ is a sequel to the 2019 DC hit

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods serves as a sequel to the 2019 film Shazam!. The movie, which was directed by David F. Sandberg, features an ensemble cast that includes Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Lucy Liu.

The movie picks up with Billy Batson and his foster siblings — who can all turn into powerful superheroes by saying “Shazam!” — as they battle new enemies, the Daughters of Atlas. Still adjusting to their new powers, the crew must stop the cosmic villains from getting a weapon that can end the world.

Helen Mirren’s character Hespera is getting an action figure

In Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, Mirren plays Hespera, a daughter of Atlas who battles Shazam alongside her sisters, Kalypso (Lucy Liu), and Anthea (Rachel Zegler). Her character is getting a brand new action figure — something the actor hasn’t experienced before.

Mirren shared her excitement in an interview with the Associated Press. She called it “fantastic,” but also joked that it will likely end up selling for a discount.

Helen Mirren discusses having her own action figure, thanks to working on her first superhero movie, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” (@ShazamMovie). pic.twitter.com/gv8mIq2g4e — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 21, 2022

“I’m sure it’ll be the one in the ‘For Sale’ [bin],” Mirren joked. “Reduced by 50 percent.”

Despite her humorous take on the matter, it is clear that Mirren is excited about her role in the movie. Hespera is expected to be a formidable villain and she’ll be joining other characters from the movie who have already received their own action figures, including the hero Shazam, his alter ego Billy Batson, and his foster siblings.

Helen Mirren says she did ‘Shazam!: Fury of the Gods’ for fun

Mirren is most known for her dramatic roles, many of which have earned her Hollywood’s highest accolades. But the actor has taken on a few thrilling action projects in recent years, including films like Hobbs & Shaw and F9.

In her chat with the Associated Press, the 77-year-old talked about joining the DC Extended Universe as a supervillain. And she revealed that she took the project on because she knew it would be loads of fun.

“It was wonderful. I mean, for me, work is worth making money, of course,” Mirren said. “And also, it’s my artistic expression and all of that, but it’s also fun, and there are certain things you do just for the fun of it. And certainly doing Shazam! is one of those jobs that was enormous fun.”

Mirren’s role in Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is highly anticipated, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her take on the role of a villain. And with the news of her character getting an action figure, the actor has shown that she has a great sense of humor and is not afraid to poke fun at herself.

Regardless of whether her action figure ends up in the “For Sale” bin or not, Mirren’s contribution to the movie is sure to be memorable, and her fans cannot wait to see what she brings to the table. Shazam!: Fury of the Gods opens in theaters nationwide on March 17.