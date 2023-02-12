Helen Mirren Admits She Fails to Keep the Same 2 New Year’s Resolutions Every Year

There are a few actors who stand the test of time. These actors have lengthy and successful acting careers and stay relevant no matter what decade it is. Helen Mirren is one of those elite actors. Part of keeping a lucrative acting career is goal setting each year, but Mirren says there are two resolutions she fails to keep every year.

Helen Mirren has been acting since the 1960s

Helen Mirren was born in Queen Charlotte’s Hospital in West London in July 1945, according to IMDb. Mirren’s mother was from a working-class English family, and her father was a Russian-born civil servant. Mirren’s paternal grandfather was a Russian diplomat.

Mirren started acting when she attended St. Bernards High School for girls. She enjoyed participating in the school productions. After high school, Mirren started her career by working in theater productions.

Mirren has worked hard to build her acting career, and her efforts have paid off well. Mirren’s list of awards can speak for itself.

Mirren is one of only 13 actors to have won an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Critics’ Choice Award, Golden Globe Award, and SAG Award. She was also the 130th actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actress for The Queen (2006). The longest Mirren has gone without an Oscar nomination is seven years.

Mirren won 29 major awards for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen. She was nominated for three more awards on top of the 29 she won. When Mirren won the Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, she became one of only 17 actors to win an Academy Award for playing a real person who was still alive at the time of the award.

Mirren is the only actor to play the parts of Queen Elizabeth I (Elizabeth I (2005)) and Queen Elizabeth II (The Queen (2006)). She has played the role of a queen a total of six times, including in The Prince of Egypt (1998), The Snow Queen (1995), The Madness of King George (1994), and Caligula (1979).

Mirren was awarded the 2,488th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013. She was also awarded the Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2003 for her work in drama.

The actor recently talked about aging

Helen Mirren sat down with AARP while shooting for 1923 in Butte, Montana. When asked about phones and technology, she said, “I’m awfully glad for the technology…but it seems like every week, there is some technological thing I’ve got to learn.”

Pressed further about changing with age, Mirren responds, “Well, the thoughts that you have when you’re 16, you have exactly the same thoughts when you’re 76, which is very annoying.”

Mirren continues, “And every year, I make the same New Year’s resolutions: I will not procrastinate. And every year, I procrastinate. I will be more communicative. And every year, I fail to be communicative. Certain character failings stay with you forever, it seems to me.”

Finally, Mirren finishes responding to the age question, “But in another way, we can change totally. I mean, I am a completely different person compared to the person I was at 22 or 23. Even your skin changes. Your body changes. How you think changes.”

Helen Mirren isn’t stopping soon

Helen Mirren isn’t slowing down anytime soon. She currently has five movies in post-production and ready for 2023:

Golda (Golda Meir)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Hespera)

Fast X (Queenie)

White Bird: A Wonder Story (Grandmere)

Barbie (TBD)

Mirren also co-stars alongside Harrison Ford in Paramount+’s show 1923, a prequel to the popular Yellowstone. Ford and Mirren play Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively, the ancestors of Yellowstone‘s John Dutton III. Jacob and Cara Dutton must eke out a living in Montana during the Great Depression, prohibition, pandemics, and drought.

1923 can be streamed on Paramount+.