Virgin River fans are going to need to be patient. Not only will it be another two months until the final season 5 episodes drop on Netflix, they’ll also have a long wait for season 6 – possibly until 2025. (Sob!) Unfortunately, we can’t magically conjure up more episodes of your favorite small-town drama. But we can point you to some other equally binge-worthy shows like Virgin River on Netflix that should keep you entertained while you wait for new episodes.

‘Sweet Magnolias’

When life is just too much, sometimes what you need is a girls’ night. The ladies of Sweet Magnolias understand that it’s your friends who keep you grounded through thick and thin. The trio at the heart of this soapy drama – which is based on a series of books by Sherryl Woods – are dealing with broken marriages, challenging situations with their kids, back-stabbing neighbors, and more. Fortunately, their weekly margarita nights keep them sane no matter what life’s throwing at them. Like Virgin River, it’s a show that illustrates the power of community and the value of true friendship.

‘From Scratch’

How do you move forward after an unimaginable loss? In Virgin River, Mel flees to a small town in Northern California after a devastating stillbirth and the death of her husband in a car accident. In From Scratch, an American woman (Zoe Saldana) finds unexpected love with an Italian chef (Eugenio Mastrandrea). They craft a beautiful life together until an unexpected tragedy changes things forever. We’re warning you: You’ll definitely want to make sure you have Kleenex handy before watching this weepy, eight-episode Netflix original.

‘Last Tango In Halifax’

Love isn’t just for the young. In Virgin River, we’ve watched as Doc (Tim Matheson) and Hope (Annette O’Toole) found their way back to each other and cheered as Muriel (Teryl Rothery) and Cameron (Mark Ghanime) embarked on a surprising romance, despite their age gap. If those storylines are your favorite part of Virgin River, check out Last Tango In Halifax. This British series follows a pair of childhood sweethearts who reconnect 60 years later, much to the shock of their adult kids. Four seasons are streaming on Netflix.

‘Northern Rescue’

A widowed firefighter (William Baldwin) moves himself and his three kids from Boston to his remote hometown of Turtle Bay after his wife’s death. But adapting to their new life in rural Canada won’t be easy. Like Virgin River, Northern Rescue (which was shot in scenic Parry Sound, Ontario) delivers plenty of striking landscapes, small-town charm, and cozy vibes. One season is streaming on Netflix.

‘Heartland’

If you really want a show that will keep you occupied during the long wait for Virgin River Season 6, look no further than Heartland. This Canadian drama has been going strong since 2007, with 15 of its 17 seasons currently streaming on Netflix. (You’ll find the show’s most recent episodes on UPtv.) Like Virgin River, it’s about a woman who trades the big city for a small town. Lou (Michelle Morgan), returns home to her family’s ranch in Alberta after her mother’s tragic death to help her father manage the family business and raise her younger sister, Amy (Amber Marshall).

