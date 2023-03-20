What Shows to Watch March 20-26: Streaming Guides for Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, and Showtime

Many exciting premieres are coming to your favorite streaming platforms this week, including the return of Love is Blind, Succession, and Yellowjackets. Find out what shows to watch on Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, and Showtime from March 20 through Sunday, March 26.

‘Succession’ Season 4 begins this week | HBO

Waco docuseries premieres on Netflix this week

Waco: American Apocalypse premieres on Netflix on March 22. The three-episode limited series showcases never-before-seen footage from the infamous 51-day standoff between federal agents and David Koresh’s heavily armed followers in 1993.

Here’s what else is releasing on Netflix this week:

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 7 — March 20

We Lost Our Human Season 1 — March 21

Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield Season 1 — March 22

Invisible City Season 2 — March 22

The Kingdom / El Reino Season 3 — March 22

The Night Agent Season 1 — March 23

I Am Georgina Season 2 — March 24

Love is Blind Season 4 — March 24

New episodes and shows coming to Disney+ this week

New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 drop on March 22. Here’s what other shows are coming to Disney+ this week:

How to Win at Everything Season 1 — March 22

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes Season 1 — March 22

Restaurants at the End of the World Season 1 — March 22

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels Season 1 — March 22

Saturdays Season 1 — March 25

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3 — March 25

Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves’s reality show premieres on Apple TV+

My Kind of Country, a show that aims at finding the next great country music star, starts March 24 on Apple TV+. Hosted by Reese Witherspoon and country singer Kacey Musgraves, this reality series seeks to showcase various country styles from around the world.

Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck will also appear in the competition. The winner will receive a “life-changing prize” from Apple Music.

‘Up Here’ and ‘Great Expectations’ are coming this week to Hulu

Starring Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes, the romantic musical comedy Up Here premieres on Hulu on March 24. Set in 1999 New York City, the series follows a couple as they fall in love and start to discover their single greatest obstacle to finding happiness might be themselves.

Then there’s Great Expectations, which premieres on March 26. The Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott-produced series tells the coming-of-age story of Pip (Fionn Whitehead), an orphan who yearns for more until a twist of fate and the evil Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman) show him a dark world of possibilities.

Final season of ‘Succession’ starts on HBO Max this week

On March 26, season 4 of Succession will premiere on HBO. Here’s everything you need to know about Succession Season 4 and a reminder about how season 3 of Succession ended.

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 premieres on Showtime this week

The season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets will air on March 24 for Showtime subscribers to stream. On Sunday, March 26, the first episode of Yellowjackets Season 2 will air on network television.