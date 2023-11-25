Kody Brown argues that Janelle Brown valued her friendship with Christine Brown more than her marraige. Did Christine really cause the end of Kody's other marriages.

Kody Brown has made a lot of lofty claims in season 18 of Sister Wives, and it looks like he’ll be doing the same during the show’s upcoming tell-all episodes, too. In one clip, the father of 18 appears to blame Christine Brown for the breakdown of his marriage to Janelle Brown. Is there any truth in Kody’s statement, though? Did Christine Brown cause Kody and Janelle’s breakup ahead of season 18 of Sister Wives?

Kody Brown seems to blame Christine Brown for the end of his marriage to Janelle Brown

Kody Brown has been separated from three of his four wives for over a year. Christine was the first to leave in November 2021, and Janelle and Meri Brown followed in 2022. While Kody has had a year to reflect on what went wrong, he still seems interested in blaming everyone else for how the plural family unraveled.

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

In a clip for the upcoming season 18 tell-all episode obtained by People, Kody blames Christine Brown’s influence over Janelle for the end of their marriage. In the clip, he reveals that he believes Janelle Brown placed more value on her relationship with Christine Brown than on her marriage. He suggests that the friendship ultimately led to their marriage’s demise.

While Kody blames Christine’s influence in one moment, he seems to suggest that he never had any love for his first three wives. In an absolutely absurd rewriting of history, Kody claims that he was never in love with anyone until he met Robyn Brown in 2010. By the time he met Robyn, he had spent two decades married to Meri Brown. He was married to Janelle and Christine for nearly two decades at that point, too.

Christine didn’t cause the end of the union, but she supported it

Christine Brown has moved on. She’s remarried and seems happy in her new life. That doesn’t mean she’s left all the hurt from her first marriage behind, though. Christine seems to harbor some ill will toward Kody. She certainly does not believe he deserves the loyalty of any of his original three wives. She’s been particularly outspoken about her thoughts on Janelle Brown’s marriage to Kody.

Janelle, Robyn, Christine and Meri Brown | TLC/YouTube

Throughout season 18 of the series, Christine discussed Janelle’s separation process. While Christine certainly did not cause the breakdown of the union, she supports it. Her influence seemingly gave Janelle the courage to walk away for good. Kody was an absentee husband to his first three wives for the better part of a decade. It was about time they left him behind. If Christine influenced Janelle’s decision, it was not a bad thing.