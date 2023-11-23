'Sister Wives' fans want to see Meri and Janelle Brown get fair shares of Coyote Pass. Kody Brown wants to see the opposite happen.

Coyote Pass has been a point of contention for the Brown family since they moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018. Now that three of Kody Brown’s four marriages have ended, ownership of Coyote Pass is about to get much more complicated. In the season 18 finale, Meri Brown pointed out that the way Kody wants to divide the land is not equitable. Janelle Brown and Sister Wives viewers agree. So, how is the property currently divided? More importantly, what would really be fair, considering everything that both Meri and Janelle have put into the plural family’s account?

Coyote Pass is currently divided unequally

As it stands, Coyote Pass is currently divided into five lots of land. The division occurred before Christine Brown left Kody in 2021 and has stayed untouched, except for Christine giving up her share to Kody, regardless of the family’s crumbling interpersonal relationships. That is problematic, though.

While there are five plots of land, they are currently split so that Kody and Robyn Brown, as legal spouses, own most of the property. According to the current division, Kody and Robyn possess 8 acres of land. Janelle Brown owns four acres, and Meri Brown’s lot occupies a paltry two acres. The former polygamist and his legal wife didn’t own the majority of the property initially, though. Kody and Robyn absorbed additional acreage when Christine Brown handed over her plot. She kept the proceeds from selling her Flagstaff home in exchange for the undeveloped property.

In the final episode of season 18, Meri and Janelle Brown questioned the division of Coyote Pass. Both made it clear that they believed the current division was unfair.

Meri and Janelle Brown both have a right to equal shares of Coyote Pass

Meri and Janelle Brown should have equal shares of Coyote Pass, as both used their money to help set the family up in Flagstaff, Arizona. Kody and Robyn may argue to divide the land into four parcels so each gets one. Sister Wives fans don’t think that’s fair. Many fans on social media believe the property should be divided into three plots, with Kody and Robyn sharing one. After all, they are married, and they used money earned by Janelle and Meri for their current accommodations.

However, Janelle and Meri morally should be entitled to even more than just Coyote Pass. Meri and Janelle used money from the sale of their Las Vegas homes to fund Robyn and Kody Brown’s current living accommodations. In theory, Meri and Janelle could argue that they deserve their investment back. Neither has used the property or benefited from it.

If Janelle has it her way, an equitable division of property will take place. In the show’s finale, Janelle noted that she believed it was time to bring an appraiser. We can’t agree more.

Will fans watch the appraisal play out on screen?

Fans of the series might get to see that play out during season 19 of Sister Wives. TLC has not announced whether the series will be renewed or canceled. Still, Christine Brown is dropping hints. Christine subtly revealed the big news in a recent interview.

Christine said that fans will see more of the family together and how they are working through the separations “next season.” While we don’t know when season 19 will premiere, fans are likely to see more of the Browns in the summer of 2024 if TLC sticks to a similar schedule.