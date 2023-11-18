‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Claims Meri Doesn’t Want to ‘Share Resources’ While He Lives in a House She Helped Pay For

'Sister Wives' fans have watched Kody Brown make some wild statemnts over the years, but the suggestion that Meri Brown doesn't share "resources" so she doesn't deserve a stake in Coyote Pass might be the craziest.

The time seems to be finally coming for the Brown family to really discuss the division of their assets. Now that Kody Brown has separated from three of his four wives, the family must break down their investments. That won’t be easy. In a recent sneak peek of an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown further alienates himself from fans by claiming Meri Brown has a history of refusing to share resources, all while he lives in a house that she helped pay for.

Kody Brown claims Meri Brown doesn’t deserve an equal share of Coyote Pass

Kody Brown has made himself even more unlikable as season 18 of Sister Wives nears a conclusion. Entertainment Tonight secured a sneak peek of an upcoming episode. In the clip, things get heated between Meri Brown and Kody Brown over ownership stakes in Coyote Pass.

Meri quickly pointed out that as a married couple, Robyn and Kody now own 8 acres of the land the family bought as a group, making them the majority owners. Janelle, who separated from Kody last year, now owns 4 acres of the land, and Meri only owns two. Meri pointed out that she helped the family finance the property. Because of her investment, she believes she’s entitled to a fair share. She isn’t wrong.

In an absolutely nonsensical moment, Kody suggested Meri did not deserve more of the property because she refused to “share resources” in the past. Not only does that not seem legally relevant, but it appears to be an outright lie.

Meri and Janelle both put up money to pay for Robyn and Kody’s Flagstaff home

While Kody insists that Meri doesn’t deserve additional acreage because she has a “history” of refusing to share “resources,” there is a lot of evidence to the contrary. Kody Brown’s statement comes after viewers watched Meri put up a significant share of her own money to pay for Coyote Pass and utilized her profits from her Las Vegas house to fund Robyn and Kody Brown’s Flagstaff home.

Meri wasn’t the only wife to put in money to get Robyn and Kody a massive abode while she rented. Janelle Brown also used the proceeds from her Las Vegas house to set Robyn and Kody up. Her money also went to pay for the house they were locked out of during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Janelle openly discussed her resentment toward her plural lifestyle during season 18. She noted that she was walking away with nothing because she invested so much in the family.

Why did Christine Brown give up her stake in Coyote Pass?

Christine Brown no longer has an ownership stake in Coyote Pass. The mother of six gave her share of the acreage back to Kody and Robyn. She didn’t give it away for absolutely nothing, though.

Christine walked away with the equity she built in the house she purchased when the family initially moved to Flagstaff in 2018. She pulled a tidy profit from the sale of that house thanks to a red-hot market. She used that money to start a new life and relinquished her ownership of Coyote Pass to get out quickly. It worked in her favor. She is happily remarried. Christine now owns a home in Lehi, Utah, with her husband, David Woolley.

TLC viewers first met the Brown family when they were living in Lehi, Utah. The series followed them as they traversed the West, looking for a permanent home. They insisted Flagstaff was it, so seeing Christine return to Lehi to start over with Kody is kind of poetic.