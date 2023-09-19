Christine Brown's life looks much different now than it does in the footage captured for seaosn 18 of 'Sister Wives'. The reality TV star has a new love and is living in a new state in 2023. We have all the details about where she is.

Christine Brown left Kody Brown and secured herself a brand new life. The Sister Wives star announced her divorce in November 2021, months after she moved away from her plural family. Since then, she’s amassed even more social media followers, launched a solo cooking series on TLC Go, and found a new love. Weeks away from walking down the aisle, Christine Brown seems happier in 2023 than she ever has been, and where she lives seems to have contributed to her positive vibes.

Christine Brown moved to Murray, Utah, in 2021

Christine Brown didn’t find happiness in Flagstaff, Arizona. After the Brown family moved to the state in 2018, things really unraveled for the plural family. It would make sense that Christine would want to leave a state that brought her such heartache behind as quickly as possible. She did just that.

Kody Brown and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

Following her separation from Kody Brown, Christine moved from Flagstaff to Murray, Utah. Christine, along with her only minor child, Truely Brown, settled into a rented home in the town of just 50,000. The location made perfect sense for the family. Murray is the same town where Aspyn Thompson, Christine’s eldest daughter, lives with her husband, Mitch Thompson. Mykelti Padron, Tony Padron, and their three children lived nearby.

Christine Brown and David Woolley are living in Lehi, Utah, in 2023

Murray, Utah, wasn’t the final stop for Christine and Truely Brown, though. In 2023, Christine and her now 12-year-old daughter vacated their rental property to move to a home Christine purchased with her new love, David Woolley. Christine and David bought the house in a planned community shortly before they announced their engagement.

According to In Touch, the duo purchased the house in Lehi, Utah, in March 2023. Property records indicate that the couple paid $770,000 for the 4,200-square-foot property. Christine Brown’s new house was built in 2023 and features four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The backyard of the property looks out onto a mountain range.

The mother of six has lived in Lehi before

While Christine is making a new life for herself and her new love in Lehi, it’s not the first time she’s called the city of 80,000 home. When Sister Wives premiered in 2010, the Brown family resided in Lehi, Utah. The plural family purchased a house with three separate apartments years earlier.

While the Browns were largely happy in Utah, they fled to Las Vegas due to strict polygamy laws in Utah. Later, when polygamy was decriminalized in Utah, Christine floated the idea of the family returning. By the time Christine made the suggestion, the Browns had already left Las Vegas and were settled in Flagstaff, Arizona. The refusal to move, a lack of physical intimacy, and unequal treatment from Kody Brown eventually led to Christine and Kody’s big split.