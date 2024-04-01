The reality tv star respectfully called out those who shared negative commentary about the Brown family during this time of grief.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown broke her silence and directly addressed her social media followers one month after her son Garrison Brown’s death. The reality television star thanked those who shared loving messages on Instagram but chastised those who posted “snarky comments.”

As Janelle Brown mourns the passing of her son, Garrison Brown, she’s taken to social media to share images and photos memorializing her fourth child with Kody Brown. However, she did not directly address her followers at length in light of this family tragedy until March 31, 2024.

In a social media post where she shared images initially posted by the Nevada National Guard, Janelle spoke of her thanks for support from fans. She also addressed “snarky comments” made by some critical of her family.

On March 31, Janelle spoke directly to her Instagram followers. She admits, “It’s been hard to get my brain to work properly again.”

She continued, “I am so grateful for the outpouring of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks. The support has been overwhelming. I am honored.”

“So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she continued.

Janelle discussed the celebration of life ceremony by his National Guard unit, saying her son “would have loved it.” She added, “I am sharing some of the photos.”

She concluded, “Many of you have already seen a lot of these online, often with snarky comments accompanying them. But this was a beautiful moment for us.”

Janelle and Kody Brown are parents to Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah. Their family was part of a larger polygamist clan numbering 18 children and, at one time, four wives, featured on TLC’s Sister Wives.

Since Garrison’s death, Janelle Brown has shared several photos and statements honoring her late son on Instagram. Her first post, with comments subsequently turned off, shared that she and Kody were “saddened” by the loss of their son.

She later shared a family photo taken at Christmas, where Janelle, her children, and grandchildren were captured. Subsequent images featured Garrison’s beloved cats, which family members adopted, and a social media post from High County Humane in Flagstaff, Arizona, honoring the young man’s life and cat-dad status.

The commentary attached to the aforementioned posts ranged from sentimental to sad. However, other social media users used the platform to point blame, vent their frustration toward Brown family members, and claim that reality television’s adverse effects were to blame for this tragedy.

The dialogue between fans reached a heated level in a Facebook post attached to the Nevada National Guard. The military posted photos of the Brown family from a ceremony held in Garrison’s memory on March 25.

Within the comments section of Janelle Brown’s Instagram post, Sister Wives fans shared their support of the family. They tried to offset some of the negative commentary about the polygamist clan in earlier posts.

“For every snarky comment, there are many, MANY more people praying that your beautiful family finds peace,” wrote one fan. “Janelle, we are praying for you. Snarky comments based on a reality TV show have no place in a grieving family, and we are holding your hearts,” a second fan penned.

“No one has any right to make snarky comments about Kody or anyone else in that family over this loss. We only see a small glimpse into their lives on TV and social media,” a third fan explained.

They continued, “No one should have to go through the loss of a child. All of them are hurting in one way or another.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC. The series is currently on hiatus.