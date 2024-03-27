The National Guard shared a series of photos honoring their fallen brother on social media.

Sister Wives star Garrison Brown was honored by the Nevada National Guard for his military service in a ceremony attended by his extended family and friends. The images showed the Brown family as they continued to mourn the loss of their son, brother, and friend. Fans call the photos “devastating.”

Garrison Brown’s military memorial service honored the late National Guardsman

The Nevada National Guard paid tribute to Robert Garrison Brown with a ceremony honoring his military work. In a series of photos, the Sister Wives stars were front and center as they mourned Garrison, who died on March 4, 2024.

Garrison’s fellow National Guardsman attended the ceremony. In a photograph, the company was standing in the front of the room near a photo of the 25-year-old on duty.

The photos were posted to the Nevada National Guard’s Facebook page. Fans called the images “devastating,” “heart-wrenching,” and “heartbroken.”

“On behalf of everyone in the US who loved him and his sweet momma, we thank you. All of us are heartbroken with her,” wrote one fan.

“The loss is tremendous. We feel it all for the family. My condolences to the Browns,” penned a second Facebook poster.

A third fan noted, “This is a beautiful tribute. I wish there were enough words to say to give them comfort. I am just so sorry for their devastating loss.”

“This is so heart-wrenching. This poor family. It hurts my heart to see Janelle and the pain she must be in. Rest in peace, Garrison,” a fourth fan exclaimed.

The National Guard paid tribute to ‘Sister Wives’ star Garrison Brown

The Nevada National Guard memorialized Garrison Brown with a thoughtful Facebook post about his life and service in the United States military. This statement accompanied the series of 14 images.

It read, “Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, along with friends and family, gathered yesterday at the Clark County Armory to honor the memory of Staff Sgt. Robert Garrison Brown, who passed away on March 4th. Brown, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, was born to Janelle and Kody Brown and was the sixth child of a large family.”

“He is survived by his family and three cats, Catthew, Patches, and Ms. Buttons. Preceding him were Sheryl Lee Brown, William Winn Brown, and Curtis Taylor Brown. Known for his adventurous spirit, Brown traveled extensively, exploring multiple countries and continents.”

“As a Staff Sergeant in the Army National Guard and a proud CAV Scout, Brown exemplified dedication to his country. He also had a caring nature, pursuing a career in nursing to help others.”

The statement concludes, “Brown’s friends and family remember him for his sense of humor and ability to connect with others. His passing has left a void in their hearts. His memory serves as a reminder to cherish loved ones and prioritize compassion.”

The Nevada National Guard closed out their passage by sharing phone numbers where those in need could find support. They cited the state psychological health manager/therapist, the state Chaplain’s office, and the suicide and crisis hotline.

Which members of the ‘Sister Wives’ family attended Garrison Brown’s military memorial service?

Garrison and Janelle Brown in a scene still from Season 18 of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

The Sister Wives cast, who are Garrison Brown’s immediate family members, attended his National Guard memorial service as well as a private funeral service held in Arizona. However, not all his family members were present at the Nevada ceremony.

In the front row of the National Guard memorial service were Janelle Brown, her son Hunter, Kody Brown’s mother Genielle Brown, Robyn and Kody Brown, David Wooley, and Christine Brown. Truley Brown sat next to Christine, followed by Ysabel and Savannah Brown.

Behind Janelle sat Garrison’s brother Gabriel Brown, his brother Logan, Logan’s wife Michelle Petty, and Hunter’s girlfriend Audrey. Audrey Kriss, Leon Brown, Aspyn Brown, and her husband Mitch Thompson followed.

Across the aisle sat Meri Brown, Gwendlyn Brown, her wife Beatriz Queiroz, Mykelti Padron, and her husband, Tony. Assorted members of Christine and Kody Brown’s extended family and Robyn Brown’s immediate family attended.

Brown family members not pictured were Maddie Brown, Janelle’s daughter, and Robyn Brown’s children Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella. It is unclear if any of them attended the ceremony.

Sister Wives airs on TLC. The series is currently on hiatus.