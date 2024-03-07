Sister Wives introduced viewers to the Browns and their polygamist lifestyle in 2010. The TLC series was supposed to feature a functional family with one husband, multiple wives, and many children. Ultimately, it showed the opposite.

Three of Kody Brown’s wives left the family, and the patriarch became estranged from many of his adult children. However, as the series moves into its 19th season and the Browns face the tragedy of Garrison Brown’s confirmed suicide, now is the right time for TLC to cancel the series.

Garrison Brown’s death is a wake-up call for TLC to cancel ‘Sister Wives’

Garrison Brown’s death shines a light on how sharing one’s life for public consumption could harm families. This negative impact was seen via a text shared by Garrison ahead of his death, which caused worry for his mother, Janelle Brown.

TMZ reported Garrison texted a group of people with whom the Brown family works, presumably TLC’s crew. Janelle told police the message read, “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.”

Garrison likely referenced growing up on camera, with his siblings, on Sister Wives. Throughout their years on reality television, the family experienced many good times and difficult moments.

However, if the text that sparked concern from Janelle is any indication, Garrison Brown struggled with his on-camera life. He appeared to be longing for happier times and said so to production. Arguments that happen privately between parents and children are not publicly displayed, but on Sister Wives, Kody Brown was filmed openly battling with his older children and wives.

This tragedy should spell Sister Wives’ end. Cancel it.

It has mostly diverted from its original intent. The Browns are no longer polygamists; most members are no longer affiliated with the AUB (Apostolic United Brethren), and Sister Wives appears to center mostly on family conflict rather than joy.

Garrison Brown and his siblings were used as reality TV fodder

Garrison Brown and his siblings had no choice but to be on television. The Brown family was sold as a package to TLC, who followed their every move over 14 years.

Therefore, the Brown kids worked alongside their parents but reaped little benefit directly. It’s been reported that most child actors on TLC shows are unpaid, and if you start as a child actor and grow up within the network, it can be challenging to negotiate your own pay later on.

After Sister Wives debuted in 2010, Kody set up Kody Brown Family Entertainment, LLC. However, it was not TLC’s responsibility to ensure that every person under that banner was adequately compensated since they contracted with the business. Kody was responsible for paying all his children for their on-camera appearances.

Mykelti Padron shared on her Patreon channel that she was never paid during 18 seasons of filming the TLC series. Therefore, many of the Brown children stopped being on camera once they turned 18 and had to negotiate their contracts with the network or their father. The series’ five adults were directly paid from the network.

Allowing your children’s lives to drive ratings is likely a smart business move for the parent, as their storylines change with weddings, children, and relationships. However, as in the case of Garrison Brown, when do reality ratings become a liability to family relationships?

Declining relationships between Kody Brown and his kids drove ratings

In the past several years, Garrison wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings regarding his family, particularly his relationship with his father, Kody Brown, on camera. During season 19, Garrison, his brother Gabe, sister Savannah, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Gwendlyn Brown gathered to discuss their feelings that Kody Brown abandoned them in favor of Robyn Brown. Garrison said, “You know what, Robyn, have him. We are all grown adults that don’t need a father figure anymore.”

Season 17 was the last time Garrison and Gabriel were seen on camera with their father. Kody fought with his sons about his strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules. “They think it’s all about Robyn. Guess what? It’s about them not giving a s*** about anyone else,” Kody said. Garrison responded, “Whose making up these rules or lacking communication other than dad?”

That same season, Kody responded, “[Garrison] is blaming me for all the COVID stuff going on. He’s mad at me that I’m not coming around. Garrison calls me up with his narcissistic attitude and goes this is your fault, and I’m never going to be around you again.”

In the aftermath of Garrison Brown’s death, many Sister Wives fans are blaming Kody Brown for allowing Garrison and his siblings to feel alienated. However Kody’s relationships with his children played out on camera. Kody is mourning his son, and fans should be respectful of that loss.

Season 19 was scheduled to air sometime in 2024. However, in light of this family tragedy, TLC should cancel Sister Wives and allow the clan to heal privately and perhaps move forward.