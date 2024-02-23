Just how many character traits did Robyn take from Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown to win Kody Brown's favor? Fans weigh-in.

Robyn Brown’s arrival into the Brown family caused a significant shift in the family dynamics, as depicted in Sister Wives. Initially, Robyn was portrayed as adjusting to her role within Kody Brown’s plural family and navigating relationships with his other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown. But some fans found Robyn rather sneaky, claiming she “stole” the best parts of Kody’s three OG wives, leading to her favored status.

Robyn Brown stole the best parts of her ‘Sister Wives’ to win Kody’s favor

In a Reddit post, Sister Wives fans deduced Robyn Brown found a sneaky way to get into Kody Brown’s good graces. She “appropriated” or took things Kody liked about Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown and made them her own.

A fan began the post by claiming, “Stole the great ‘love’ from Meri, her legal marriage. Tried to appropriate Christine’s fun and playful side. Tried to get Janelle’s logical business side by being CFO of My Sister Wife’s Closet.”

This comment opened the thread up to other Reddit users, who agreed with this assessment. They, too, found Robyn’s behavior rather suspicious.

“It’s textbook encroachment. They push you incrementally and move it until the encroacher takes over your territory. Robyn did that to each of them, with Kody as her backup. It’s insidious, purposeful, manipulative, and intentional,” responded one Redditor.

“Wasn’t Meri the “family photographer” in early seasons? I feel like Robyn ended up taking over that role too,” questioned a second viewer.

“Robyn Single White Female’d the OG3. She literally took over their lives!” wrote a third fan.

Robyn Brown failed to acknowledge how her actions helped break the Brown family

The ‘Sister Wives’ cast includes Meri, Robyn, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown | TLC

Of all the Sister Wives, Robyn Brown has generated the most hostile online commentary from viewers. While it appeared she joined the family with good intentions, as the seasons unfolded, her behavior seemed questionable.

However, in the most current seasons of the TLC series, it appears Robyn is trying to rebrand her image. She came into the marriage unafraid to share her views and has since become a quiet, obedient, admittedly confused wife.

Robyn’s damsel-in-distress behavior allowed Kody to take over a protector role. Unfortunately, by doing this, he alienated his trio of OG wives and most of their children to defend Robyn.

But, Robyn failed to acknowledge her role in the overall breakdown of the Brown family. Her behavior over the years demonstrates this, from insisting Kody spend unequal time with her and her children, saying she “speaks Kody” and treating him like her “best customer.”

The overall impression of Robyn’s behavior appears manipulative and generated to make herself look like a victim—Kody’s defense of Robyn against the other women in favor of her plays into his belief she’s his soulmate.

Robyn Brown still manipulates Kody Brown

As Season 18 of Sister Wives concluded, Robyn Brown was seen on-camera manipulating Kody Brown, even as all three of his wives have left their spiritual marriages. With no competition for Kody’s affection, Robyn’s actions showed she still tries to keep her husband tethered to her side.

Robyn and Kody were filmed in a confessional, spliced into Christine and David Wooley’s wedding episode. Kody expressed mixed feelings regarding the wedding, but Robyn cut him off, stating, “Aren’t we just so happy for them? We’re just so happy for them, right? That’s what we want.”

“It’s hard for that not to be on my mind,” Kody continued, adding, “We had 25 years together…” He continued, “I’m just going to keep talking until those cameras leave.”

That was when Robyn decided to give Kody a big on-camera kiss. The PDA was framed as a way to get him to stop talking about his feelings for his ex-wife.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus. A new season of the TLC series is expected to air sometime in 2024.