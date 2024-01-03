The Brown family patriarch has spun the truth on its heels throughout the last several seasons of the TLC series to suit his narrative.

As fans continue to unpack the details surrounding Sister Wives season 18, one aspect of the Brown family narrative now lays bare. Some of its members, including Kody Brown, have revised history. However, fans believe this is unfair to viewers, claiming “the truth” is “all on camera.”

Kody Brown’s ‘revisionist history’ is frustrating to ‘Sister Wives’ viewers

Throughout season 18, Kody Brown has been called out by Sister Wives viewers for how he appears to rewrite history. They are frustrated, saying the family has been documented since 2011, and history cannot be rewritten or changed to suit someone’s current opinion.

“Is Kody forgetting we’ve seen this all on TV? Now we see him engaging in revisionist history,” wrote one viewer on Reddit.

“He contradicts himself all over the place,” penned a second fan. “Dude is all over the place. I’m not sure if even he knows what reality is even more.”

A third fan noted, “The truth is all on camera! Did he forget he’s been filmed since 2011?”

“I do not think Kody is safe. Not for any of them, or even the kids,” claimed a fourth viewer.

Kody Brown was the root of the demise of his family, along with Robyn Brown, claim fans

Sister Wives fans on Reddit claim that while Kody publicly lobs accusations toward Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown for their plural family’s demise, the blame lies squarely on his and Robyn Brown’s shoulders. They wrote that Kody chose one wife and, instead of being honest with his three others, continued to string them along with Robyn’s help, causing backlash.

“He destroyed his marriages. Even if it appeases and placates Robyn, he allowed it to happen,” claimed a viewer.

“This guy took no accountability at all, blamed the OG 3 for everything, told blatant lies about them, humiliated them in the cruelest, below-the-belt ways, AND repeatedly called himself a good man,” noted a Reddit user.

Finally, another horrified Sister Wives fan concluded, “The lack of accountability is crazy. All three wives have separately called Kody out for no responsibility regarding his actions.”

They continued, “Not when it comes to his kids or his marriages. Robyn said she’s never intentionally done anything to sway the family from the ‘big picture’ and didn’t push to make the wives jealous. It’s how neither of them can own up to anything.”

What’s next for the Brown family?

‘Sister Wives’ stars Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown | TLC

Viewers believe this is the end of the road for the TLC series. After 18 seasons, there are no more sister wives in the Brown family.

The show now centers on separate relationships; Christine and Janelle, Christine and her new husband, David Wooley, and Meri Brown’s life in Utah with BFF Jenn Sullivan. However, filming continues for a 19th season, which will likely focus on the events of 2023, including Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding and other significant family events.

However, it appears neither Meri, Christine, nor Janelle speaks to Kody. There will be no on-camera interactions with him and Robyn. Also, Meri reportedly doesn’t have a relationship with any of her former sister wives.

Robyn and Kody don’t share details of their day-to-day lives with TLC’s cameras. Therefore, without the conflict of the past several years to drive the show forward, season 19 could be the last for Sister Wives.