Kody Brown defended his character while discussing his ex-wife Christine and her new husband. 'Sister Wives' fans reacted by defending Christine.

Kody Brown sat down for the final installment of the Sister Wives One-on-One discussions and reiterated that he is a “good man.” The reality star mentioned the point while discussing ex-wife Christine’s relationship with now-husband David Wooley. Subsequently, Kody’s statements drew the ire of Sister Wives fans, who are fed up with his constant need for dramatics to drum up attention.

Kody Brown calls himself a ‘good man,’ the internet reacts

The finale episode of Sister Wives Season 18 introduced viewers to Christine Brown’s husband, David Wooley. The couple wed in October 2023 but were engaged while filming.

Kody Brown tried to defend his lingering negative feelings toward Christine, his third wife, with whom he shares six children. However, he maintains that Christine is the reason for his poor relationship with his children and how he is perceived publicly.

“Here’s the thing. For David’s sake, David Woolley’s sake, Christine has to destroy my character, or David doesn’t feel like he can marry her ’cause she left a good man,” he suggests. “I’m not a bad guy. Christine and I were just not in a good marriage.”

One week earlier, Kody admitted he “vetted Robyn hard because I had to know that she didn’t leave a good man before I was going to marry her and take a chance with that.” Kody referred to Robyn’s ex-husband, David Jessop, the father of her children Dayton, Breanna and Aurora.

Sister Wives fans didn’t appear to agree with Kody Brown’s statements. They called him “delusional” and a “narcissist” on Reddit.

“He’s absolutely completely delusional!” wrote one fan. A second commented, “I think he was at one point. He’s probably always had narcissistic tendencies, but between the show and the manosphere radicalizing him, he’s a totally different person now.”

“If you have to tell people you’re a good guy, you’re probably not,” deduced a third viewer. Finally, a fourth Reddit user said, “I still don’t understand his anger if he has confessed to everyone that he never loved them.”

David Wooley calls Kody Brown ‘definitely wrong’ about Christine Brown

Sister Wives viewers were introduced to David Wooley in the fourth and final installment of the One-on-One episodes. He believes Kody Brown’s opinion of Christine Brown is colored by his negative feelings toward her.

“He’s definitely wrong [about] her being backstabbing and stuff like. No, she’s not that at all. I don’t see that,” he explained.

“And I’m a people person. I can read people. She’s not that way at all. She is really good.”

David then gave his honest opinion of Kody. “He wears his emotions on his sleeve. Would I be like that? No. He wants you to hear him.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans believe Kody Brown’s ‘mask slipped’ over the past several seasons

Kody Brown shows his anger during a ‘Sister Wives’ confessional | TLC

Kody Brown’s persona has changed significantly for many Sister Wives fans since the show first debuted in 2011. He was introduced to the world as a man who lived a happy, fulfilling polygamist lifestyle with three wives and one soon-to-be wife.

Kody always seemed up for a laugh or two, appeared invested in his children’s lives, and appeared to have enough love for all four women. They, in turn, looked happy.

However, as the show progressed, fans often saw the family’s underlying unhappiness. By the time season 15 was filmed, the family had splintered even due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and they never recovered.

Subsequently, Kody appeared to take that time to cement his monogamist relationship with Robyn Brown and was not honest with Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown about his feelings. He then played the victim card when he realized they had moved on without them.

“That’s when his mask slipped,” one fan wrote. “He’s always been this man; he’s just angrier now.”

“It’s his loss of control and his decline in popularity. Kody is the type of person who needs to be in control, adored, worshipped, and the center of attention at all times. Now that all that is gone, he’s miserable,” a second viewer wrote.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.