The reality tv star just wasn't cut out to be a polygamist say fans of the TLC series, citing all the times he was 'grumpy' with his wives.

For years, Sister Wives star Kody Brown attempted to convince viewers he was happy as a polygamist. Now, as the Brown family has imploded, Kody has revealed painful details regarding his deteriorating relationships with three out of his four wives. However, some fans claim Kody never “enjoyed” being with any of his wives, including his sole legal spouse, Robyn Brown.

Looking back at earlier episodes of TLC’s Sister Wives, it appears Kody Brown wasn’t cut out for being a polygamist, say fans. In hindsight, his commentary leads to an even stranger observation, say fans.

They claim Kody never “enjoyed” being with any of his wives, including the one woman he calls “fundamentally loyal,” Robyn Brown. Here are their reasons why, as shared on Reddit.

“I feel like I haven’t seen Kody laugh with any of his wives since possibly season 12. He laughs with ‘the bros’(any guys) but not his wives or, really, even his kids. He just doesn’t seem to enjoy being with any of them,” deduced one fan.

“I think he knows he’s a s***** husband and that he’s failing them. So he is grumpy a lot,” wrote a second fan.

“Kody enjoys being a king who is adored and obeyed while displaying the empathy of a piece of gravel. He’ll never be fulfilled because no one will ever be able to be good enough for him,” a third fan penned.

However, there are some people that Kody genuinely appears happy to be around. These are his male friends.

Kody Brown only appears happy when he’s with his guy friends

In the past several seasons of Sister Wives, after loosening his strict rules about socializing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kody Brown only smiled when he was with his guy friends. Or when he was away from his four wives.

In June 2021, Kody traveled out of state to officiate at the wedding of his friend Brian Coalwell and his wife, Judith. At the same time, the Brown patriarch claimed he couldn’t see his extended family members because he was concerned about transmitting the coronavirus to his younger offspring.

On the way to and before and after the ceremony, Kody cracked jokes, smiled, and cut a rug on the dance floor. He seemed unbothered about social distancing when it came to his friends but held his family to a different standard.

In September 2023, Kody subsequently spoke out against polygamy to his guy friends. He said, “Polygamy could be a gift where it dilutes personalities,” he explains.

“But if I’m married to this woman and she’s really cantankerous and I don’t enjoy her. I can’t leave — it’d be nice to have another wife ’cause then I can get away from her for a little bit.”

Janelle Brown called Kody’s friendships ‘Testosterone Tuesdays’

In the same episode, Kody Brown’s second wife, Janelle Brown, called Kody Brown’s friendships “Testosterone Tuesdays.” These weekly gatherings between Kody and his guy friends occurred when the family lived in Utah.

“We used to call it ‘Testosterone Tuesday,'” Janelle joked in the clip. She noted Kody he used to spend time with his pals “fairly regularly” when they all lived in Utah.

On Reddit, one fan believed that even regular interactions with other men didn’t appear to soften Kody’s cankerous mood. “Remember, he has a whole day of the week just for him to hang with the guys,” one fan recalled in the aforementioned Reddit thread.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus. Despite the end of their marriages to Kody, Christine, Meri, and Janelle Brown will appear in season 19 of the series with their ex-husband and Robyn Brown.