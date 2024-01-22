Robyn Brown might be Kody Brown's only wife now, but that's not how the family started. Robyn explained how she made herself the favorite wife in season 17.

It has been a year since Kody Brown officially became a monogamist. Two of his three former wives have moved on with new loves, and his other former wife is happily single. How the polygamist became a monogamist is complicated. Sister Wives fans largely blame Robyn Brown, Kody’s fourth and now only wife, for the breakdown of the polygamist clan. Kody’s favoritism of Robyn eventually drove his other wives away. Robyn could be to blame for that. She once revealed exactly how she became the favorite wife.

Robyn Brown made Kody her “best customer”

In the season 17 tell-all episode, Robyn Brown insists that she maintains a good relationship with Kody Brown by making him her “best customer.” Fans of the series had a visceral reaction to the phrasing and were left wondering exactly what the mother of five meant by it. However, looking back at previous seasons, what she meant is obvious.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

As the newest wife, Robyn Brown was hellbent on making a good impression with Kody Brown. She turned her home into his “haven.” She once remarked that she liked treating their time together as a vacation and never complained to him when he stayed with her. While his other wives asked for his time and attention, Robyn tried to present herself as easygoing. Over time, Kody seemed to spend more and more time with Robyn, further alienating his other wives and cementing Robyn as the preferred wife. That favorite wife status led to the breakdown of his other three marriages.

Will it all fall apart now that the other wives are gone?

While Robyn clearly became Kody Brown’s favorite wife because she played the “game” better than the other wives, is that really a solid foundation for a marriage? Sister Wives fans think not. Robyn Brown won Kody’s favor by making him her ‘best customer,” but now that there are no other wives to take Kody’s time, attention, and anger, will Robyn remain in his good graces? The marriage may be already breaking down.

In fact, Robyn has given hints that her marriage to Kody isn’t all she had hoped for. In season 18 of the series, Robyn joked that she had no way of knowing if she and Kody would stay together. While she quickly insisted it was a “rotten” remark. Still, we can’t help but wonder if there is a ring of truth to it. Robyn has also suggested Kody is now taking his anger out on her and sabotaging their marriage. Robyn insists she’s been patient thus far. That might not last for long, especially if the income from Sister Wives were to dry up.

‘Sister Wives’ stars Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown | TLC

Only time will tell if the couple makes it long-term. TLC has yet to announce season 19 of Sister Wives. Christine Brown insists that the season is already in the works, though. If that’s true, we expect the couple’s marriage to last a bit longer.