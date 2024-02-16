The TLC star claims she's the only one who can 'speak' her husband's language, but is she really manipulating him?

Fans of the TLC series Sister Wives appear fed up with Robyn Brown’s claims that she can “speak” Kody Brown. The reality star has made these claims over the past several seasons of the reality television series, but fans are not buying it, saying she is “manipulating” her husband.

Sister Wives fans took to Reddit to claim that Robyn Brown is “manipulating” Kody Brown. Some have said that Kody’s opinions could be altered by Robyn’s suggestive commentary, particularly when she alleges she is the only one who can “speak Kody.”

They cited several instances when Kody’s opinion would be one way and would change after Robyn spoke to him. This has happened several times in the series, and fans are calling Robyn out on it.

“She has nothing kind to say about him. Everything is his fault,” one fan wrote. “She ‘speaks Kody” so that he walks in thinking one thing and walks out thinking another.”

Another fan penned, “In recent videos, she’s putting her hands on Kody’s face to stop him from saying the wrong thing and kissing him to stop him from talking. And when Meri was breaking up with him, and he was about to explain what he wanted to happen in the future with the land, she said, ‘No! You don’t get to say anything right now!’”

“All of those things are stopping him from expressing himself, and I think they were extremely manipulative and controlling,” they concluded.

One of the biggest feathers in Robyn Brown’s cap has been the claims she “speaks” Kody. Robyn convinced Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown that she knew Kody best, but they have spoken out against her claims.

Robyn has positioned herself as the only person who understands the Brown family patriarch. However, Christine and Janelle beg to differ.

During the Sister Wives One-on-One special episode, Christine said of Robyn’s claims, “I met him when I was 18. I’ve known Kody for a long time, and I can actually read Kody pretty well. And I can speak Kody well, too.“

Christine added, “She convinced all of us that she needed to be there in the relationship. That she can speak Kody, and we can’t.”

Janelle explained, “I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t know if I need someone to translate for me. We’ve been married for a long time. We did OK without you.”

“She told my kids, ‘Why don’t you talk with your dad? I’ll be there because, you know, I speak Kody,’ and my kids are like, ‘It’s our dad. We don’t need you to speak Kody.’ Kody can speak for himself. He’s a grown-a** man,” she concluded.

Kody’s three original wives have a longer history with him than Robyn. Meri and Kody were together for 32 years before splitting up, as she was his first wife. Janelle and Kody were together for nearly 30 years, and Christine and Kody were together for almost 26.

Is Robyn’s belief she’s the only one who understands Kody a reflection of her status as his legal wife?

Robyn Brown’s belief that she is the only woman in Kody’s life who truly understands and can “speak” him may reflect her status as his legal wife. This insistence could be her way of getting a leg up on the other women in the Brown family.

However, since Robyn no longer has any competition for Kody’s affections, as Christine, Janelle, and Meri have all split from their spiritual husband, does it matter if she is the “Kody whisperer?” Likely not.

But if Robyn still holds onto Kody’s ear regarding his ex-wives and their children, she may still have leverage over any other relationships he wishes to maintain.

Sister Wives airs on TLC. It is currently on hiatus.