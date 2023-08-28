The Brown family is dealing with a lot of changes in front of TLC's cameras. While fans and Kody Brown's wives all seem to agree that Robyn Brown changed the family dynamic, Kody refuses to admit it.

Who is to blame for the demise of Kody Brown’s plural family? That’s the question Sister Wives fans and the Brown family have asked for several seasons. While fans and several of Kody’s wives seem resolute that Robyn Brown’s entrance into the family is 100% to blame for everything that has happened, Kody refuses to accept the notion. In fact, he appears to be spending season 18 of Sister Wives defending his relationship with Robyn, but why?

Kody Brown continues to insist Robyn Brown isn’t to blame for his familial troubles

Kody Brown is angry that his marriage to Christine ended. He is baffled by trouble with his second wife and appears indifferent to Meri Brown’s plight. While it would be easy for him to blame his actions and the actions of his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, for the misery in his plural family, he isn’t doing that.

In season 18 of Sister Wives, Kody appears to be doubling down on the idea that his treatment of Robyn Brown and his decision to prioritize Robyn and their five children is inconsequential to his other marital issues. Sister Wives viewers and the Brown wives themselves are flummoxed.

Robyn and the rest of the Brown wives aren’t so sure about that

While Kody continues to defend Robyn and his relationship on Sister Wives, most people agree that Robyn joining the family marked the beginning of the end. Even Robyn seems convinced that her joining the family changed everything. In one stoic moment, Robyn even asked Meri if she felt like things were OK between Kody and Christine before she joined the family.

The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ in a photo depicting the events of season 18 | Discovery Press/TLC

Christine has stated, without hesitation, that she left Kody Brown because she felt Kody was playing favorites. She has even said that the Brown family patriarch had a favorite wife and made it clear that the preferred wife was, in fact, Robyn Brown. While Meri and Janelle Brown have both opted to stay a bit more neutral, we have a feeling that, as their marriages unravel on film, they’ll get a bit more honest about what really went wrong.

Does that mean this is all Robyn’s fault? Absolutely not. While Robyn has seemingly enjoyed Kody’s attention and affection, the responsibility of maintaining a healthy plural marriage falls squarely on Kody’s shoulders. Simply put, the end of Kody’s plural marriages isn’t Robyn’s fault. Kody’s decision to prioritize Robyn, however, is to blame.

Will Kody and Robyn eventually experience issues, too?

Sister Wives fans are largely hanging around to see more drama unfold. We know that Janelle and Meri’s decision to leave polygamy will be covered soon, but could more marital trouble make it onto the show? Now that all three of Kody’s other wives are gone, might he turn his anger toward Robyn?

It’s absolutely possible. Robyn has already clarified that there has been trouble in their union. In an interview with People, she called living with Kody through his divorces “hell.” She did backtrack and insisted he’s trying his best, but it might be only a matter of time before cracks emerge in their monogamist marriage. When and if TLC would cover such an issue is unknown, though.

Season 18 of Sister Wives is airing on TLC every Sunday at 10 p.m. The show is available to stream on Max and discovery+ simultaneously. Early access to episodes for streamers appears to be a thing of the past.