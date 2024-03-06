In a statement, Garrison Brown's parents Janelle and Kody Brown said their late son was 'a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.'

The Sister Wives family is mourning Robert Garrison Brown.

Garrison, 25, was found dead at a home in Flagstaff, Ariz., on March 5. The cause of death appeared to be suicide, police told NBC News. Garrison’s younger brother Gabe Brown met officers when they arrived on the scene. The death is under investigation but there were no signs of foul play.

Janelle and Kody Brown say Garrison Brown was ‘a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him’

Garrison was one of six children of Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle Brown. (Kody has 18 children in total with four women.) His parents confirmed his death in a pair of nearly identical social media posts.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory,” Janelle shared on Instagram.

Kody’s ex-wife and Janelle’s former sister wife Meri Brown also shared a similar post mourning Garrison on her Instagram.

Garrison’s siblings mourn their brother

Several of Garrison’s siblings also posted messages on social media mourning their late brother.

Mykelti Padron, who is the daughter of Kody and his third wife Christine Brown, shared a photo of Garrison on her Instagram Story along with the words: “I love you bro.”

Gwendlyn Brown, another of Kody and Christine’s daughters, reiterated the Brown family’s request for privacy in the wake of Garrison’s death.

“Our beloved brother/son Robert (aka Garrison) passed late last night,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “We appreciate the love and support from all those who have given it. We ask that everyone please respect our privacy and space through this hard time.”

Sister Wives debuted on TLC in 2010. In a statement shared with NBC, the network said it was “devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time,” TLC added.

Sister Wives Season 18 premiered in August 2023 and focused heavily on the end of Kody and Janelle’s relationship. In recent years, Kody became estranged from his and Janelle’s adult sons due to a disagreement about Kody’s desire to follow strict COVID-19 protocols to protect his fourth wife Robyn and their children. The estrangement was a factor in the breakdown of Kody and Janelle’s marriage.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.