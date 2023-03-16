‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown Reunites With Sons in Flagstaff Amid Estrangement With Kody

Sister Wives star, Janelle Brown, reunites with her three sons, Hunter, Gabriel, and Garrison Brown, for a date night in Flagstaff, Arizona. Tensions are high within the Brown family, and Kody Brown’s relationships with his sons are allegedly still estranged. Here’s what we know.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Janelle Brown separates from Kody Brown after his estrangement from their sons

In Sister Wives Season 16, Kody told him and Janelle’s sons, Gabriel and Garrison, that they must follow his strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules if they wanted to be around him. But Gabriel believed that his “favorite wife,” Robyn Brown influenced Kody’s outrageous rules.

In Sister Wives Season 17, Kody said Janelle’s sons had texted Robyn about the coronavirus rules, asking her to ease up on them. She was offended. They thought she was Kody’s puppet master and maintained that she followed his orders. And since Janelle’s sons refused to abide by Kody’s rules, he demanded that Janelle kick out the then 18-year-old son Gabriel and 22-year-old son Garrison from the house.

In the Sister Wives Season 17 finale, Kody demands Janelle make her sons apologize to him and Robyn before they can see each other for Christmas. Janelle said she will always choose her six children and their needs over Kody, Robyn, and her kids.

During the one-on-one reunion, Janelle revealed that she had separated from Kody after 29 years of marriage. When she realized that staying with Kody had caused hurt to her children, she decided it was time to separate from him. At the time of filming in October 2022, Kody said that he was still estranged from his sons and admitted they needed therapy.

On March 15, Janelle posted a photo of her having dinner with her three sons at dinner together on Instagram. Janelle smiles with Gabriel, Garrison, and Hunter, and his girlfriend, Audrey. She tagged themselves at the 1899 Bar and Grill restaurant in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The Sister Wives star captioned the post, “Dinner with my boys and Hunter’s girl Audrey. Such a fun evening and a bright spot in the day. Food was delicious at @1899barandgrill.” Her followers were happy to see Janelle looking so happy and surrounded by family.

Where do Kody and his sons’ relationships stand now?

Throughout the pandemic, Kody’s relationships with all of his kids, aside from Robyn’s children, have suffered. In season 17, Kody even forgot Gabriel’s birthday. Christine and Kody’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, revealed in a recent Q&A on her Patreon that her father is estranged from most of his kids, except for Robyn’s kids.

Since Kody is married to Robyn and lives with their five children, his relationship with them has remained intact. But as for Kody’s other 13 children, he shares with Meri, Janelle, and Christine, they have become estranged from him for various reasons.

Some of those reasons include the perceived favoritism toward Robyn and her children, political differences, and how he treated them in the past. Gwendlyn said the only one who has remained close to Kody and Robyn is Mykelti Padron and her husband, Tony Padron.

It’s nice to see Janelle surrounded by her sons and looking so happy after her separation from Kody. Perhaps Sister Wives Season 18 will shed light on Kody’s relationships with his estranged children. The new season is rumored to air in September 2023.