‘Sister Wives’ News: Paedon Brown Reveals Season 18’s 2023 Air Date

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s 24-year-old son, Paedon Brown, reveals the air date of Sister Wives Season 18. Paedon claims the show is around a year behind, but the show will air later in 2023.

‘Sister Wives’ TLC logo | TLC

Paedon Brown confirms ‘Sister Wives’ Season 18 air date

On Mar. 7, Paedon went live on his TikTok, where he spilled some tea on the new Sister Wives Season 18. One of his followers captured the live stream and reposted a moment where Paedon announced the airdate of Sister Wives Season 18 to Reddit. “There’s going to be an 18th season in September,” Paedon reveals.

“12 years, 18 seasons, it’s been phenomenal. It’s been absolutely phenomenal. And the reason it’s still going is because of you guys,” he told his followers.

One of his viewers asked why the show was so far behind. “Because [of] filming. It takes a long time to film it. So the filming is around a year behind. The show is about a year behind. Roughly a year. It used to be six months behind, but time slowly got further and further back,” he explained.

Paedon talks about mom Christine Brown’s new boyfriend

Sister Wives Season 17 was a massive success, and the audience grew after Paedon’s mom, Christine, announced she was divorcing Kody Brown. Previous Sister Wives seasons have mainly revolved around the family drama regarding building on Coyote Pass and Meri Brown and Kody’s failing marriage. Those stale storylines were suddenly pushed aside for Christine’s more exciting tale of escaping polygamy.

Over a year after divorcing Kody, Christine is dating someone new. On Feb. 14, Christine penned a sweet Valentine’s day post about her new boyfriend, David Woolley, on Instagram. Sister Wives fans are overwhelmingly happy to see Christine living her best life.

Many are hoping that David will make his debut on Sister Wives Season 18. Christine seemingly spoiled that he has been filming with the family, as she posted a photo of David with crew and film equipment in the background, which TLC was allegedly upset about.

Paedon revealed in the same TikTok live stream that he’s already met his mom’s new boyfriend, David. “Yes, I’ve met my mom’s boyfriend. I met him a while ago,” he revealed. Sister Wives fans are eager to discover what Christine’s six children think about David and hope that information will be shown in season 18.

Paedon agrees that ‘Sister Wives’ Season 18 will be Janelle’s season

There have been many rumors about Sister Wives Season 18. Many sources have claimed that this season will be big for TLC. On the season 17 ‘One-on-One’ reunion, Kody’s second wife, Janelle Brown, revealed that she’s separated from her husband. At the time of filming, in October 2022, Janelle had already been separated from Kody for “several months,” meaning she separated from him in the summer.

In Paedon’s live, one of his followers said that season 17 was Christine’s season, and season 18 would be Janelle’s time to shine. “It’s totally Janelle’s season now. Absolutely. I’m happy that you want it to be Janelle’s season,” he said.

There have been many rumors claiming that with Kody only having one wife, Robyn Brown, he will start seeking more sister wives. Sister Wives are excited to discover what will happen next in the Brown family in season 18.