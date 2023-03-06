‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Confirms Sexual Orientation After Dating Rumors

Kody Brown’s ex-wife, Meri Brown from Sister Wives, has recently confirmed her sexual orientation. The former polygamist felt she had to clear up the rumors regarding her dating life. Here’s what she had to say.

Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Meri and Kody terminate their marriage

In Sister Wives Season 17, Meri’s marriage to Kody was almost non-existent. She was hardly featured on the season and barely chimed in during the family conversations.

Still, after being so distant from the family, she hoped that she and her husband could reconcile their marriage. But it was over when Kody told the cameras that he didn’t consider himself married to Meri anymore and wouldn’t care if she married another man.

On Jan. 10, 2023, Kody and Meri ended their complicated marriage after nearly a decade of working on their relationship. The Sister Wives stars posted a statement (via Instagram) about their decision to “permanently terminate” their 32-year-long marriage.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and all members of our family,” the joint statement read.

Meri has been living independently from the family for many years, spending most of her time with her friends or her “found family.” She is focused on maintaining her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, spending time with her child Leon Brown, and exploring self-love.

Meri clears up rumors regarding her sexuality

The Sister Wives star recently gave a “relationship status” update on her Instagram Stories when she posted the quote on Valentine’s Day 2023. “Relationship Status: committed to inner peace, growth, self-love, and gratitude,” it said.

But despite the update, Sister Wives fans continued speculating about her love life. Some fans thought Meri was dating a woman, Amy, who showed up in her live streams.

The rumors surrounding Meri’s sexual orientation became too much for her to ignore. The 52-year-old decided to come out with her sexuality. The Sister Wives star told her followers watching her Instagram live, “I’m just going to do it.”

“I am straight,” the TLC star said before bursting into laughter. “I made an announcement. Now that you all know,” she said. “You heard it from my mouth. I’m coming out as being straight,” Meri concluded.

Brown families who have come out as LGBTQ

Meri might be straight, but a few members of the Brown family have come out as LGBTQ. Her child she shares with Kody, Leon Brown, came out as queer when they were a teenager on Sister Wives. They recently came out as transgender.

The 27-year-old came out during Pride Months in an Instagram post, explaining that they’d like to go by Leon or Leo instead of Mariah and will go by “they/them” pronouns from here on out. Recently, Leon posted on their TikTok revealing that they’ve undergone gender-affirming top surgery.

However, Leon isn’t the only LGBTQ person in the Brown family. Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, came out as bisexual on her 18th birthday. She is now engaged to her partner, Beatriz Queiroz.

At least now it’s confirmed that Meri is still straight. So now Sister Wives fans know that the women featured on Meri’s live streams or their photos are not romantically involved with her.