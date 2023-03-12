‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Calls Out Robyn for ‘Victimizing Herself’ and ‘Mistreating’ Family Members

In Sister Wives Season 17, Kody Brown felt as though Janelle Brown and her children should apologize to Robyn for mistreating her. However, Kody and Christine Brown’s 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, calls out Robyn for playing the victim while simultaneously “mistreating” people in the family.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Kody claims the family has victimized Robynsince the beginning

On Sister Wives Season 17, Episode 13, Janelle’s suspicions that her marital problems stem from Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn’s narrative about being “victimized” by the other wives are confirmed. Kody claims that there is an “unwillingness for some of the family to accept” Robyn.

The patriarch claimed Janelle never tried to “communicate” or “make amends” with Robyn and demands that he wants Janelle and her sons, Garrison and Gabriel Brown, to apologize to Robyn. Janelle says that confused by why Robyn doesn’t reach out to make amends with them either. “You act like it’s one side,” she says to Kody.

“Somebody came into our family and treated us all very kindly, and they perceive something else,” Kody said defending Robyn. However, Janelle isn’t swayed by Robyn’s victim story and says she’s not going to grovel and apologize for something she didn’t do.

“Kody’s been a broken record about this for a little bit, about how Robyn’s so victimized. ‘She was so sweet to everybody. She put herself out there.’ And I don’t perceive it that way. I perceive that we were a plural family trying to figure it out. And she always kept herself a little separate,” Janelle says in the episode.

Gwendlyn thinks Robyn is ‘victimizing herself’

Sister Wives star, Gwendlyn has a Patreon account where she posts about her experience being raised on TV, her childhood, and her family relationships. In a reaction video for the Sister Wives episode, Gwendlyn opened up about Robyn lying about her Sister Wives experience.

One fan asked Gwendlyn if Kody accusing his other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, “mistreating” Robyn stems from her “pathological lies.” Gwendlyn said, “I honestly agree with that.”

“It never really happened, from my memory especially. It seemed like in the situation, Robyn was just one of the wives,” she said.

“If there has been any weird animosity, it’s not because we’ve been mistreating Robyn; it’s because he’s been victimizing herself or mistreating us,” Gwendlyn concluded.

Gwendlyn says there’s no proof that Robyn was mistreated on ‘Sister Wives’

The fan then asks Gwendlyn if as any Sister Wives footage backs up Kody’s claims that Robyn was treated poorly. As a long-time viewer, they only saw evidence of the other wives welcoming Robyn and her children into their family with open arms.

“It’s really funny to think about that because we’re all like, we’ve seen this. There’s evidence. But no, not really,” Gwendlyn replied.

“He surrounds himself with people who have the same beliefs as him. So he doesn’t really get the chance to, in my opinion, receive opposing feedback,” she said of her dad, Kody.

Gwendlyn has mentioned before that she doesn’t find it surprising that Kody has chosen to spend his time with Robyn and their five children instead the rest of the family. She thinks this is because they are the only people who don’t question Kody’s ideas. Meanwhile, she confirmed that her dad has “estranged” relationships with nearly all of his other 13 children from his other marriages.

Sister Wives Season 18 is rumored to return in September 2023.