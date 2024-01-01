'Sister Wives' fans might love Christine Brown's new outlook on life, but those who used to live with her have been calling her out recently.

Christine Brown emerged as the hero of Sister Wives two seasons ago when she announced her divorce from Kody Brown. Fans have cheered Christine on as she’s moved on, found new love, and set down roots in Utah. While Christine seems happier than ever, she’s developed habits that not everyone loves. In the most recent tell-all episodes and other interviews, Christine has been stepping on the toes of her former sister wives, and now they all seem to be calling her out, albeit in their own ways.

Robyn Brown called Christine Brown out in the tell-all episodes

Robyn Brown doesn’t have many fans. In fact, she might be the most disliked member of the Brown family. While she appeared to be trying to seem a bit more relaxed and playful during the most recent specials, she was pretty tense and angry during the show’s famed tell-all episodes.

Robyn Brown crying during part 3 of the ‘Sister Wives’ One on One episodes | TLC

During one particularly emotional moment, Robyn Brown called Christine Brown out, insisting that she wasn’t just being “dramatic,” leading viewers to question how many times Christine called out Robyn for being a drama queen. While Christine might be right about Robyn’s theatrical tendencies, it clearly annoyed Robyn to be called out.

Meri Brown was pissed when Christine Brown shared a private story

Meri Brown expressed frustration with Christine Brown in the season 18 Sister Wives tell-all episode. Kody’s first wife spent the entire season only mentioning Christine if asked. She wasn’t negative about Christine and seemed to move on with her life without Christine in it, just as Christine moved on without Meri.

That all changed during the season 18 tell-all episodes. In one uncomfortable moment, Christine cheerfully recounted how Kody Brown melted down the ring given to him by Meri Brown around the time he married Robyn Brown. Christine was even aware enough to state that it wasn’t her story to tell, but she would tell it anyway. The retelling of the painful memory by Christine embarrassed and frustrated Meri. In a separate clip, Meri said that she felt Christine had no right to share such a personal and painful memory without her consent. Sister Wives fans were split on whether or not Christine had acted inappropriately.

Janelle Brown is the most recent former sister wife to express frustration with Christine Brown

Janelle Brown is the most recent ex-sister-wife to express frustration with Christine Brown and her desire to push boundaries. During the recent look-back special of Sister Wives, Janelle was angered to hear Christine Brown claim Janelle needed her encouragement to leave Kody Brown.

Janelle Brown | TLC/YouTube

Janelle shot back at the statement, calling Christine’s assumption that Janelle needed help and encouragement nonsense. The former second wife of Kody also defended her decision to remain in Flagstaff despite her separation from Kody Brown. Janelle pointed out that she likes the city and has three children who still call it home. Two of her other children live within driving distance. Janelle seemed to take issue with Christine’s recommendation that Janelle hasn’t moved on because she hasn’t moved away.

This is the first time Janelle has expressed frustration and anger with Christine. It’s not the first time Sister Wives fans felt that Christine was purposefully overpowering Janelle, though. In several interviews, fans pointed out that Christine often talked over Janelle and didn’t let her finish sentences.