Garrison Brown's death at 25 has rocked the reality TV world. As more details of the 'Sister Wives' star's death emerge, fans grow more heartbroken for the family.

The Brown family, made famous by the TLC series Sister Wives, suffered an incredible tragedy on March 5. Robert Garrison Brown, Jenelle Brown’s fourth child and Kody Brown’s eighth child, was found dead in his home at the age of 25. According to several sources, the death was being investigated as a suicide. Early reports suggested Garrison’s younger brother, Gabriel Brown, was the person who found Garrison’s body. A police report has confirmed that rumor.

Gabriel Brown discovered Garrison Brown’s body

Twenty-four hours after news that Garrison Brown had died by suicide, more details of his final day are emerging. TMZ obtained a police report from the incident that confirms Gabriel Brown, 22, was the person to discover his brother’s body.

In the police report obtained by TMZ, Janelle Brown reported growing concern for Garrison after he stopped responding to text messages on Monday evening. She told officers that on Tuesday morning, she asked if anyone was available to check on him. Her son, Gabriel Brown, volunteered to drive to his 25-year-old brother’s home. According to the report, Gabriel let himself into his brother’s bedroom and found his body. Gabriel was the individual who placed the 911 call. Garrison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Where was Garrison Brown living at the time of his death?

TLC heavily featured Gabriel and Garrison Brown on more recent seasons of Sister Wives. Both were incredibly close to their mother and opted to live with her during the pandemic. While the brothers resided with Janelle Brown in 2020, they moved on to other living accommodations in more recent years. Garrison purchased a house in late 2021 and was living with roommates.

According to police reports, several roommates were at home but were not aware anything had been amiss with Garrison the evening before his death. While a roommate reported hearing a loud pop at some point, they did not associate it with a gunshot. It is unclear if Garrison’s roommates are related to the Browns.

TLC has not made a public statement since the tragic death

TLC has not issued a statement regarding Garrison’s death. Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, and Meri Brown shared the same statement on Instagram on Tuesday but have since gone dark on the platform.

Garrison Brown | TLC/YouTube

The family’s most recent Sister Wives season wrapped in November 2023, with tell-all episodes airing immediately after. The family had reportedly filmed most of season 19 already; there has yet to be word on whether that season will ever air. Sister Wives premiered on TLC in 2010. Garrison was just 12 years old when the series began.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.