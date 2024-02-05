Christine Brown insists David Woolley will appear in upcoming 'Sister Wives' season, but her new love said he never really wanted to be on camera before.

TLC has yet to announce whether Sister Wives will return for a 19th season, but it isn’t a big secret. Christine Brown revealed that another season has already been filmed during an interview weeks ago, and now she and her husband, David Woolley, are talking even more. While David Woolley will be an added cast member in the upcoming season of Sister Wives, according to the duo, it wasn’t exactly by choice. The contractor from Utah insists he had no desire to be on camera initially.

David Woolley didn’t want to be on camera initially

Sister Wives fans clamoring to learn more about David Woolley will get the chance in an upcoming season. That doesn’t mean David was immediately on board with his new role as a reality TV star. David and Christine recently sat down with People to discuss their romance.

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and David Woolley | Instagram

Christine told the publication that she’s excited for fans to learn more about her new husband, but he seems a bit more reluctant. The Utah native told the magazine that he never really wanted to be on camera but relented when his whirlwind romance with Christine Brown started to heat up.

Still, David Woolley knew what he was getting into; the widow was familiar with Sister Wives before he went on an official date with Christine Brown. In a semi-awkward wedding speech, his daughter insisted she was the one who suggested her father make a play for Christine Brown after learning the TLC star was single and back in Utah.

David Woolley will appear heavily in ‘Sister Wives’

Despite David having no real desire to appear on TV, Brown began introducing the idea to her now husband early in their relationship. Brown told the publication that she introduced the concept of filming a date when the couple had just begun dating. David admits he was apprehensive and wasn’t exactly sure what it entailed.

Christine Brown and David Woolley | TLC/YouTube

Despite his original apprehension, David seems to have fallen into his role on the show. Brown insists fans will see a lot of David Woolley in season 19 of Sister Wives. Her fans are already acquainted with him, though. David has been heavily featured on Christine’s Instagram account since February 2023, when she announced her romance.

Will Meri Brown’s boyfriend appear on the show?

Christine Brown is not the only one of Kody Brown’s exes who has a new love in their life. Meri Brown took to Instagram in January 2024 to announce a big change in her life. Meri revealed that she’s been dating a man named Amos since October 2023. While the duo are reportedly taking things slow, Meri appears happier than ever. Does that mean Amos will show up on Sister Wives?

Meri Brown, Zona and new man, Amos | Meri Brown/Instagram

For now, it doesn’t look like Meri Brow’s boyfriend will appear in the upcoming season. Despite TLC not publicly announcing its renewal, season 19 has already been filmed. Since the romance is still relatively new, it seems unlikely that season 19 will cover a time frame that includes Amos. Even if it did, it doesn’t sound like Amos is interested in the spotlight. Despite Meri not tagging her new beau in her post and indicating he doesn’t like the spotlight, several outlets dug up plenty of information about her mystery man. It’s not all positive. Sister Wives fans are still cautiously optimistic that things will work out for Meri, even if they don’t see her romance bloom on-screen.