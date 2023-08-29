‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Had ‘Evil Thoughts’ Long Before Christine Brown Left Him

We may only be two episodes into 'Sister Wives' season 18, but viewers have already been treated to some intense moments. Kody even claimed to have "evil thoughts" about his ex. Did you know it's not the first time he's used that phrase?

Sister Wives season 18 is only two episodes into its run, but viewers are already pointing out alarming behavior from Kody Brown. In the season’s second episode, Kody Brown admitted to having “evil thoughts” about his third wife, Christine Brown. Kody also stated that he should start acting like the “devil I think I am.” Viewers took to social media to sound off about the alarming statements, but if you look back to previous seasons, it’s not the only time he’s made such statements. Kody’s admitted to having “evil thoughts” more than once.

Kody has discussed having “evil thoughts” before

Kody might have “evil thoughts” regarding his divorce from Christine Brown, but it’s not the first time he’s felt that way. TLC cameras captured an admission of “evil thoughts” at least once before.

Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | Discovery Press/TLC

In 2015, Kody sat down to discuss Meri Brown’s catfishing scandal. In a confessional, he admitted to having “evil thoughts” about the person trying to harm his family. Later, during a therapy session, he expanded on those feelings, claiming he was having violent thoughts about Jackie Overton, the woman who masqueraded as Sam, a man Meri was emotionally involved with. A Reddit user shared a clip of Kody’s confession and therapy revelations.

Overton allegedly spent months catfishing Meri before releasing intimate messages, including messages in which Meri admitted she was prepared to leave her husband and plural family behind. The catfishing scandal was explored over several seasons of Sister Wives. Kody later claimed the emotional cheating destroyed his marriage to Meri. However, the mother of one later revealed she and Kody had not been intimate for several years before the scandal.

Has Kody Brown ever had violent outbursts?

Sister Wives fans largely hate Kody Brown. The polygamist has been accused of being toxic, ignoring his responsibilities, and gaslighting his wives, but has he ever had violent outbursts? No, not on camera. Kody has, however, engaged in behavior that would be considered manipulative and emotionally abusive while the cameras rolled.

As season 17 ended, Kody seemed increasingly aggressive toward the wives he believed were not supporting him. In one scary moment, he hunched aggressively over Janelle Brown while discussing their relationship, or lack thereof. Kody also spent several years gaslighting Meri, insisting he was working on their relationship while doing the opposite and even stating he didn’t consider himself married to her any longer.

Kody hasn’t been perfect toward Robyn Brown, either. In one exceptionally tense moment, Kody threatened to legally divorce Robyn if she didn’t agree to his housing terms.

The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ in a photo depicting the events of season 18 | Discovery Press/TLC

While season 18 is just beginning, the footage is almost two years old. There are several more seasons of drama to record if TLC is interested. The network has not announced whether the series will be greenlit for additional seasons.