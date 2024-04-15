Some fans believe that the polygamist family wouldn't have survived even if Kody didn't marry a fourth time.

Much ado has been made about Sister Wives star Kody Brown’s marriage to Robyn Brown. Many viewers call their relationship the catalyst of the Brown family breakdown. But were Kody’s marriages “dysfunctional” before bringing Robyn on board as a fourth wife in 2010?

The Brown family wasn’t as cohesive as they made viewers believe in season 1

Kody Brown was married to Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown. Together, the family brought 13 children into the world.

However, the family faced many difficulties in the years before Sister Wives first aired. Not only were there issues between Kody and his wives, but the family also faced financial hardships.

Janelle was the first family member to file bankruptcy in 1997. Radar Online reported that Kody and Meri filed for bankruptcy in 2005. Christine filed for bankruptcy in 2010.

Through the 18 seasons of the TLC series, it has been revealed that there was personal strife between Meri and Janelle, Janelle and Christine, Meri and Christine, and Kody and all three of his wives at different points in their polygamist union. Therefore, the family’s united front in season 1 of Sister Wives was a far cry from their reality.

Fans weighed in on whether or not Kody would have remained married to the “OG 3” if Robyn wasn’t brought into their polygamist clan. “I don’t know that they would have been a much different story,” one viewer wrote on Reddit. “As much as people want to put it all on Robyn, they were incredibly dysfunctional before her.”

“I think they would have stayed together long enough to raise the OG13 until they were all relatively independent. When they got empty nests, I think they may have split,” a second viewer wrote.

“They never really had wealth or financial security, though, before the show. The only reason they got the show was bringing Robyn on as a new wife. Otherwise, TLC wasn’t interested. I think they were in a financial bind, all having filed bankruptcy and agreed to do the show for the money,” a third fan deduced.

Was bringing Robyn Brown into the family a massive gamble?

It has been reported that the Brown family was in talks with TLC for a reality series before bringing Robyn Brown on as a fourth wife. Kody has pitched the idea of a series starring his family, but interest peaked once producers learned that he was “courting” a fourth wife.

As the Brown family was in financial straits before Sister Wives, there was a massive gamble involved personally and professionally for the clan. A contract with the cable network would secure the family financially but expose them to an illegal act, posing a huge gamble to their relationships.

Also, as Kody’s newest wife, Robyn did get most of Kody’s attention. This was to the detriment of Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

It was reportedly Meri’s idea to bring Robyn into the family. However, some fans believe it was for reasons other than the family’s “calling.”

“Meri struggled with Robyn coming in just as much, if not more than Christine did. She used their friendship as a band-aid at the realization that Kody was far more in love and affectionate with Robyn than Meri. Meri lost her control when Robyn came in,” a Redditor deduced.

A second fan claimed, “Honestly, think Robyn heard they would do the show and latched on to get out of poverty and get money. She definitely used it as an opportunity but didn’t have to ruin others’ relationships.”

Where are Kody Brown’s original wives today?

‘Sister Wives’ stars Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown were Kody Brown’s original three wives | TLC

Kody Brown’s original wives appear to have distanced themselves from their spiritual husband. Today, Kody Brown is legally married to Robyn Brown, and they have a monogamous relationship.

Meri Brown, Kody’s first legal wife, lives in Parowan, Utah. She runs a bed and breakfast called Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Meri is a small business owner. She hosts a live Instagram account called “Fridays with Friends” every Friday.

Janelle Brown’s home base is Flagstaff, Arizona. She spends much time visiting her children and grandchildren in North Carolina and Las Vegas.

Kody’s second wife has separated from Kody but didn’t consider herself divorced as of Season 18. She mourns the loss of her and Kody’s son, Garrison, who died in March 2024.

Christine Brown left Kody in November 2021. She moved to Utah with their youngest daughter, Truely.

She began dating David Wooley in December 2022. The couple wed in October 2023.