‘Sister Wives’ News: How Aspyn Thompson and Husband Mitch Thompson Are Related

The Sister Wives Brown family tree has just gotten more tangled. Some new information reveals that Aspyn Thompson, Christine, and Kody’s daughter, Aspyn, is related to her husband, Mitch Thompson. Here’s what we know about their family relation and their marriage.

Mitch and Aspyn Thompson, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Mitch and Aspyn Thompson are third cousins.

According to Without a Crystal Ball, Christine and Kody’s daughter, Aspyn, and her husband, Mitch, are related. The blogger revealed that interesting connection between Aspyn and her husband. “Aspyn and Mitch share Great-Great Grandparents Byron Allred Jr & Mary Clark Allred,” the blogger reveals.

As Sister Wives fans know, Christine is considered to be “polygamist royalty” as her great grandfather, Rulon Allred, was the founder of the fundamentalist Mormon sect called the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB) or the “Allred Group.”

The married couple is related through Aspyn’s maternal great-grandparents on Christine’s side. Aspyn’s great-grandfather, Rulon Allred, and Mitch’s great-grandmother, Beth Allred Jessop, are siblings. This means Christine’s father, Rex Allred, Aspyn’s grandfather, and Mitch’s grandmother, Evelyn Jessop, are first cousins. This means that Aspen’s mom, Christine, is cousins to Mitch’s dad, Dennis Blaine Thompson, meaning that Mitch and Aspyn are third cousins.

Mitch and Aspyn Thompson’s marriage

It’s no surprise that Mitch and Aspyn met while at church, given the family’s deep history. They met as teenagers but lost touch during their college years. They ended up reconnecting at a rally in Utah and soon began dating.

Mitch asked Aspyn to marry him on a romantic stroll on the Seattle waterfront in December 2017. On June 17, 2018, Aspyn and Mitch were married in Sandy, Utah. As a nod to Mitch’s Scottish heritage, he, his father, and Kody wore kilts. Aspyn wore a satin and beaded Alfred Angelo wedding dress.

While Aspyn wasn’t sure at first if she’d like to live plural marriage, they ultimately decided against it and have remained monogamous. They have been married for nearly five years and plan to start a family soon.

Mitch’s grandfather’s controversial past

The wedding was documented on Sister Wives season 13, Episode 8. Their relationship was documented in Sister Wives, as the entire family helped plan the wedding. However, Mitch’s father was never featured in the special Sister Wives episode, and his identity was conveniently kept secret, perhaps to keep the fact that they’re third cousins a secret.

Or perhaps it is to hide Mitch’s grandfather’s shady past within the AUB. According to the outlet, Mitch’s grandfather was kicked out of the AUB over “allegations of child sexual abuse.” Before he was kicked out, he held a high standing in the AUB as a council member and friend to Owen and Rulon Allred.

While it is odd to marry a third cousin, it’s not illegal in the state of Utah. Unfortunately, incest within fundamentalist Mormon sects is common practice, as the church aimed to keep their bloodline pure. The Browns are known for having more of a web than a tree because most of the Brown adults are related in some way.

Sister Wives Season 18 is expected to return in September 2023.