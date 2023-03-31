‘Sister Wives’ Update: Inside Aspyn and Mitch Thompson’s Married Life in 2023

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter, Aspyn Thompson, and her husband of five years, Mitch Thompson, have distanced themselves from Sister Wives. Here’s what we know about their lives hidden from the public eye.

Mitch and Aspyn Thompson, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Aspyn and Mitch’s wedding on ‘Sister Wives’

Christine and Kody’s firstborn child, Asypn, first met her future husband Mitch at the same church as her when she was a teenager. They lost touch during their college years, but after reconnecting at a rally in Utah, the two began dating.

After a romantic stroll on the Seattle waterfront in December 2017, Mitch asked Aspyn to marry him. Their relationship was documented in Sister Wives, as the entire family helped plan the wedding.

On June 17, 2018, Aspyn and Mitch were married in Sandy, Utah. As a nod to Mitch’s Scottish heritage, he, his father, and Kody wore kilts. Aspyn wore a satin and beaded Alfred Angelo wedding dress. The beautiful wedding was documented on Sister Wives season 13, Episode 8. While Aspyn wasn’t sure if she wanted sister wives, they ultimately decided against living plural marriage.

Aspyn and Mitch’s life post ‘Sister Wives’

After Aspyn and Mitch’s wedding special, the couple was not often on Sister Wives. While they haven’t wholly avoided filming, they have been busy living their own lives. In Sister Wives, teenage Aspyn expressed interest in becoming a teacher but ultimately pursued counseling.

Aspyn and Mitch moved from Las Vegas to Utah after finishing her degree in human service, marriage, and family therapy/counseling from the University of Nevada—Las Vegas (UNLV). Since 2019, Aspyn has been working at the Kendra Scott Salt Lake City in City Creek Center, according to her Linkedin profile. She’s now the store manager.

Mitch is a carpenter who works at DMT Carpentry in Lehi, Utah. In 2020, Mitch started doing krav maga, which led to him training in Muay Thai kickboxing. He’s gone on to fight in tournaments and won his latest Muay Thai match in June 2022.

The couple bought their first home in Utah and posted the good news to Instagram on Dec. 24, 2022.” We bought our first home! Just in time for Christmas,” Mitch wrote in the caption.

What are Aspyn and Mitch doing in 2023?

In 2023, 28-year-old Aspyn and 31-year-old Mitch have been traveling abroad together. On Mar. 28, Mitch posted a photo of him and Aspyn in the streets of Paris. “We are having a great time abroad,” he captioned the post.

Aspyn and Mitch plan to have kids, but not quite yet. In Sister Wives update (via Facebook) in 2020, Aspyn talked about her and her husband’s future. Aspyn told the cameras why they moved to Utah, “Mitch and I are both from here, and it just seemed like a good place to raise a family for the future,” she said. “We will raise a family eventually. We do want kids, but not for a while, like three years.”

So it seems that the couple could be considering having babies sometime soon. Aspyn and Mitch were last seen on Sister Wives Season 17, when they helped Christine move into her new home in Murray, Utah, but didn’t provide updates on their lives.

As of now, Aspyn and Mitch are enjoying their lives away from the Sister Wives cameras. It remains to be seen if the couple will be featured more on Sister Wives Season 18, rumored to return in September 2023.