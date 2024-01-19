Slayer's Tom Araya said one of The Beatles' songs is "so Slayer." Araya noted The Beatles released a version of the same song on The White Album that sounds different.

Slayer’s Tom Araya said one of The Beatles’ songs is “so Slayer” — and the crazy thing is he’s right! Araya noted The Beatles released a version of the same song on The White Album that sounds very different. He also revealed how The Beatles and another British Invasion impacted him.

Slayer’s Tom Araya said ‘Revolution’ is his favorite Beatles song

During a 2009 interview with Cleveland.com, Araya was asked to name his favorite Beatles song and he picked “Revolution.” “The slower [album] version is good, too, but I prefer the heavier version,” he said. “It’s so Slayer! I’m a big Beatles fan. Every song on their albums counted.”

Araya was contrasting the upbeat single version of “Revolution” with the slower recording of the song from The White Album. The latter is called “Revolution 1.” While “Revolution” is one of The Beatles’ only hard-rock singles, “Revolution 1” is more of a blues song that prefigures the old-school sonic palette of the band’s final album, Let It Be.

Slayer’s Tom Araya contrasted 1960s songs with 1970s songs

During a 2005 interview with Knac.com, Araya was asked what got him interested in music. “Actually, my older brother was teaching himself how to play guitar and I figured I’d learn how to play bass to accompany him,” he said. “That was the reasoning behind learning to play bass, and then after that it was more like it was neat to play songs together — for me to play bass and for him to play guitar. We would just be learning to play Beatles songs and Rolling Stones songs of that time — of the ’60s. That’s kinda what inspired me to play.”

The reporter wanted to know if The Beatles were an inspiration for Araya, and the rocker replied in the affirmative. “The latter part of the ’60s was my thing,” he recalled. “After that I didn’t listen to music as much because ’70s music just wasn’t … I remember all the songs, but it wasn’t because I was into them, you know what I mean? [Laughs] They just kinda stuck.” I guess he’s not a fan of “Disco Duck.”

How The Beatles’ ‘Revolution’ performed in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Revolution” was the B-side of “Hey Jude.” The former song reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for a total of 11 weeks. The tune appeared on the compilation album Rock ‘n’ Roll Music. That compilation is exactly what it says on the tin: an album of The Beatles’ rock songs, including their cover of Chuck Berry’s “Rock and Roll Music.” The record climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent a total of 30 weeks.

The Official Charts Company reports that “Revolution” never charted there. On the other hand, Rock’ n’ Roll Music peaked at No. 11 and stayed on the chart for 15 weeks. It seems like old-time rock ‘n’ roll appealed more to audiences in the U.S. than audiences in the U.K.

“Revolution” is so hardcore that even a member of Slayer loves it.