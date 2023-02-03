Sophia Bush Said Meeting Dick Wolf Was Like ‘Meeting the Wizard of Oz’: ‘He’s Amazing’

Dick Wolf’s name is probably in more TV credits than anyone else. He’s best known for producing the Law & Order franchise but has created dozens of police and courtroom dramas. Even those who aren’t in the industry would agree with Sophia Bush that meeting Wolf is like meeting the Wizard of Oz. Bush began working with the “legendary” producer in 2014 on the set of Chicago P.D.

In an interview on Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM, the actor described meeting him for the first time. “When we first started working on the show, people were asking me what it was like, and I was like, ‘Guys, it’s like meeting the Wizard of Oz, but you pull the curtain back, and he’s still a f***ing wizard.'”

Dick Wolf’s career started strong

TV producer Dick Wolf | Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images

Wolf began writing in advertising but worked on his screenplays in his spare time. He ultimately changed direction and started producing his scripts, leading to his television career. As a staff writer on the police drama Hill Street Blues, he earned his first Emmy Award for writing the episode “What Are Friends For?”

Dick Wolf’s claim to fame

Wolf’s most notable creation is Law & Order, which premiered in 1990. The show’s popularity led to various spinoffs, such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Law & Order: Los Angeles. His success continued over the decades, eventually leading to the creation of Chicago Fire in 2012, kicking off the Chicago franchise.

Sophia Bush participated in police raids for ‘Chicago P.D.’

Sophia Bush as Erin Lindsay in ‘Chicago P.D.’ | Matt Dinerstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Debuting in 2014, Chicago P.D. was the second installment in the Chicago franchise. Sophia Bush played Det. Erin Lindsay, working in the Intelligence Unit. Her character was an informant before joining the police force, giving her an intriguing edge. To prepare for the role, Bush shadowed the Chicago police and tagged along with them on raids to get a feel for how they do their job.

She discussed joining police raids on Sway in the Morning:

“I was on a raid, vested up … six weeks ago, taking down a heroin dealer and running through alleys with the cops, just being like, ‘Oh sh**, I hope I don’t get shot!'”

Going out on raids wasn’t even a requirement for her role. She chose to do them.

Sophia Bush blamed her ‘Chicago P.D.’ exit on ‘abusive behavior’

Sophia Bush is shedding some light on why she decided to walk away from being Detective Erin Lindsay on Chicago PD: https://t.co/Rs0xmu7TtD — E! News (@enews) December 18, 2017

Bush left Chicago P.D. after four seasons. Her character took a job with the FBI in New York, leaving the option for her to return. However, the actor described her time on set as “a consistent onslaught barrage of abusive behavior,” so viewers probably won’t see her back on the show.

She detailed her decision to leave on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert:

“I quit because, what I’ve learned is I’ve been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a workhorse and be a tugboat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health … My body was falling apart because I was really, really unhappy.”

Dick Wolf’s response was cold

Although Sophia Bush compared Dick Wolf to a wizard, the producer’s response to her quitting was far from warm.

Asked about her departure at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in 2017, he said briefly, “She wanted to leave” (via The Hollywood Reporter).

He didn’t elaborate. However, asked how her exit would affect the show, he replied, “I don’t think it will have any effect at all.”

Bush might’ve burned a few bridges when she ended her Chicago P.D. contract early. We wonder if she’ll ever call Wolf a “legend” or “wizard” again.