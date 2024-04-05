Even though he's starving, Keenan decides he doesn't want to kill a tortoise, in this sneak peek at the April 7 episode of 'Naked and Afraid.'

This Naked and Afraid survivalist might not be tough enough to survive the jungle. In the April 7 episode of the Discovery Channel reality series, a contestant is struggling with severe hunger. But when he stumbles upon a valuable source of food, he hesitates to kill it, putting his and his partner’s chances of completing their 21-day challenge in jeopardy.

A ‘Naked and Afraid’ survivalist makes a surprising choice

When it comes to finding success on Naked and Afraid, finding food is key. While it’s possible to survive for lengthy periods of time without eating, not getting enough – or in some cases, any – calories will wear participants down and make it difficult to complete other survival tasks.

So, when Keenan Williams happens to encounter a tortoise in a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of Naked and Afraid, it’s a huge stroke of good luck. But he doesn’t see it that way.

“Oh my God, that is so beautiful,” he cries when he sees the animal, which he quickly picks up. “Look at that thing … that is so amazing.”

However, even though Keenan has the animal in hand, he decides that it’s not going to be dinner for him and his partner Fairland Ferguson.

“No eating tortoises,” he declares.

“Seriously?” she replies.

Survivalist fears the tortoise will ‘haunt’ him if he kills it

Keenan’s partner Fairland in the April 7 episode of ‘Naked and Afraid’ | Discovery Channel

In an interview, Keenan explains that going into his Naked and Afraid experience, he had no doubts about his ability to hunt for food. But now that he’s actually in the wild, he’s having second thoughts.

“This tortoise like really jolted me for some reason,” he says. “I mean, I’m going on four days and not eating. And I can’t kill it. I’m having a lot of doubts about, just, what I’m going to eat and what I’m OK with eating.”

“Going in here, I was like, there’s no way I can’t find turtles and all these snakes and stuff. I’ll find those so easy that I’m going to be full. I’m going to eat so much. Like, all these things that I go out and find, that is food. People eat those,” he adds. “But now, I don’t know. These are my things, these reptiles. And I’m almost scared that if I kill something that it will, you, know, haunt me.”

Keenan might be having doubts about whether he can kill an animal for food, but how does his partner feel about his attack of conscience? Will she be willing to take the step that Keenan isn’t able to? Find out when the next episode of Naked and Afraid airs Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Episodes also stream on Max.

