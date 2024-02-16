See survivalist and hunter Cole Wilks attempt to catch a croc bare-handed in this 'Naked and Afraid' season premiere sneak peek.

Move over, Bulent. Naked and Afraid might have another bare-handed killer on its hands. In a sneak peek from the Feb. 18 season premiere of the Discovery Channel reality series, a hungry survivalist stalks a crocodile, hoping to turn the vicious predator into dinner. But who will win in this battle of croc vs. man?

Cole Wilks goes croc-hunting in new season of ‘Naked and Afraid’

Cole Wilks, a hunter from Bertram, Texas, and Michelle Armogida, a farmer from Mims, Fla., are fighting to survive 21 days in South Africa in the Naked and Afraid season premiere.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming episode, Cole takes a big chance when he tries to capture a crocodile that’s lurking in a river.

Michelle and Cole in ‘Naked and Afraid’ | Discovery Channel

“I wanna try to hand-fish this croc,” he says, as he creeps down to the shoreline. “I’m fixing to get in the water and go after him.”

Cole slowly swims over to the spot where the reptile is hiding, then reaches out to grab the animal. Does he succeed in nabbing the croc, or will he go home empty-handed? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but a photo from the episode shows him and Michelle crouched over the body of what looks to be a crocodile.

Cole and Michelle track their prey in the ‘Naked and Afraid’ season premiere

In another clip from the Naked and Afraid premiere, Cole and Michelle trek through the sweltering African bush searching for an animal he injured with his bow and arrow. They’ve been searching all day, and it’s not clear whether they’ll find what they’re looking for.

“Michelle and I are just moving slow and steady, picking up every little sign, track, blood drop,” Cole explains in an interview. “Every little thing that we can, just hopefully making our way to a good recovery.”

As a responsible hunter, Cole is determined to track down the animal.

“It really tears me up inside to think that I caused harm to an animal and not be able to recover it,” he says. “I do everything I can as a good hunter and an ethical hunter to put forth my best effort to recovering that animal and making sure it’s a quick, humane harvest.”

When Cole and Michelle do finally locate his kill, it’s an emotional moment.

“Look at her. She’s so beautiful,” Michelle says.

“Oh my God, thank you so much,” a teary-eyed Cole says as he strokes the animal’s side. “I didn’t want her to suffer. Oh, thank you so much for your life. We appreciate it so much.”

Naked and Afraid premieres Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Episodes also stream on Max.

