Why Stevie Nicks Dedicated a Performance of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Landslide’ to Kid Rock

Stevie Nicks once dedicated a performance of the Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide” to Kid Rock because the two singers have a surprising connection. Here’s what we know about the rock stars’ relationship and how Kid Rock reacted to Nicks devoting her performance to him.

Stevie Nicks and Kid Rock | Frank Micelotta Archive/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Stevie Nicks once dedicated a performance of ‘Landslide’ to Kid Rock

In Oct. 2014, Fleetwood Mac played a concert at the Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan. Kid Rock, a Detroit native, was in attendance.

Singer Stevie Nicks dedicated a moving performance of “Landslide” to Kid Rock. As she ended the song, the “Cowboy” singer got on stage and embraced a startled Nicks from behind, kissing her on the cheek. A YouTube video from the concert shows Kid Rock holding Nicks as she finished singing. When it was over, she turned around to hug him and blow a kiss.

After the performance, Kid Rock said he has gotten to know Nicks “pretty well through the last 10 years.” “Stevie has always declared me ‘the rock n roll love child’ she never had,” he said (per Macomb Daily), adding that going on stage was a “spontaneous decision.” “I told Stevie when I surprised her that her security was not very good – joking, of course,” he said. “They sounded great, I thought.”

Stevie Nicks says Kid Rock calls her this sweet nickname

Years before Stevie Nicks dedicated a performance of “Landslide” to Kid Rock, the Fleetwood Mac star spoke of her bond with him and his “Picture” collaborator, Sheryl Crow.

“Of course I’m very good friends with Sheryl and I’m friends with Kid Rock too,” she told Q Magazine in 2008. “He calls me his little rock n roll soul mom, because I’m much older, but we relate to each other.”

Stevie Nicks and Kid Rock | Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Atlantic Records

The Fleetwood Mac star said she has a ‘very special friendship’ with the ‘Born Free’ singer

Following the 2014 Fleetwood Mac concert in Michigan, Stevie Nicks explained why she dedicated “Landslide” to Kid Rock, and how she felt about him crashing the stage.

“I have known Kid since 2001 – and we have had a very special friendship ever since,” Nicks told Macomb Daily. “We had the special opportunity to spend four days at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2006 with (the late Atlantic Records co-founder) Ahmet Ertegun, me, Kid, Robert Plant, Stevie Winwood, Nile Rodgers, Chaka Khan and more – each of us hand-picked by Ahmet.” Nicks described the experience as “adult summer camp in Switzerland.”

“We relate on many levels,” she continued. “Behind [Kid Rock’s] crazy flamboyance lies the most amazing person. We have always joked that if I had had a child it would have been him. From that comes the dedication on stage during the Detroit show.”

The singer said she didn’t mind her friend jumping on stage to embrace her, describing it as a heartfelt gesture and “an unforgettable moment.”