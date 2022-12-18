Home Alone is counted among the classic Christmas movies, and many make a habit of watching it every holiday season. Some even watch the full lineup of Home Alone movies in December each year. Exactly how many Home Alone movies are there, and where can you stream them in 2022?

How many ‘Home Alone’ movies are there?

‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin | Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank

The first Home Alone debuted back in 1990, and the Macauley Culkin-led hit was followed up by two sequels in 1992 and 1997. Those three films make up the original Home Alone trilogy, but they aren’t the only projects in the franchise.

Like many classics, Home Alone has been revisited several times over the years. A fourth film that’s mostly unrelated to the first three premiered on ABC in 2002. Sadly, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House didn’t receive much fanfare. Neither did Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, which arrived in 2012.

Most recently, Disney attempted to revitalize the love for Home Alone. The studio released a reboot dubbed Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+ in 2021. But while the remake received more attention than the previous two additions to the franchise, it didn’t fare much better in terms of reception.

In total, that makes six Home Alone movies in the entire franchise. So where can fans stream them?

Where to stream the ‘Home Alone’ movies in 2022

Now that we know how many Home Alone movies exist in 2022, where can fans go to stream them? Those hoping to dive back into the Home Alone universe this holiday season can find all six films on Disney+. Anyone with a subscription can access them, as well as a number of other holiday favorites.

In addition to Disney+, Amazon has most of the Home Alone movies — though viewers will have to pay to rent them on Prime Video. The only film that isn’t available is Home Sweet Home Alone, which streams exclusively on Disney+.

How to watch the ‘Home Alone’ movies in order

If you’re planning to watch the Home Alone movies this holiday season, what order should you tackle them in? Fortunately, the viewing order for the franchise is fairly straightforward. Those who want to pick up on all the continuity should watch them in release order:

Home Alone Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Home Alone 3 Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House Home Alone: The Holiday Heist Home Sweet Home Alone

Of course, those who have already seen all the films can just as easily skip around to their favorites. Whatever approach you take, it’s sure to prove a blast.

