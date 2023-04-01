‘Succession’ Star Kieran Culkin Has Refused to Speak With 2 Media Outlets Since the ’90s

Succession features a stunning ensemble cast led by Brian Cox. The actor plays billionaire Logan Roy opposite Alan Ruck, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Sarah Snook. Much of the cast has received praise and accolades for their performances. And for Culkin, it marks the most lauded role of his career. Yet, even now, the actor refuses to speak with a notable pair of media outlets.

Kieran Culkin | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

‘Succession’ star Kieran Culkin has been acting since the 1990s

Even though he’s only 40 years old, Culkin has been working in the business for more than 30 years. The actor made his big-screen debut opposite big brother Macaulay in 1990’s Home Alone. In the years that followed, Culkin popped up in films like Father of the Bride, She’s All That, Music of the Heart, Igby Goes Down, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Wiener-Dog.

But Succession marks his first main role on television since he starred in the short-lived 2001 sitcom Go Fish. In the interim, Culkin popped up on two episodes of Fargo and four episodes of the animated comedy Long Live the Royals. Now Succession has taken his career to new heights with a Golden Globe Award nod and various other accolades for his role as Roman Roy.

Why Kieran Culkin doesn’t talk to these specific media outlets

With such a long history in Hollywood, Culkin has had plenty of time to create lasting relationship and uncover who he can trust and who he can’t. So it makes sense why, even after decades, he refuses to talk with either Access Hollywood or the New York Post. After all, he has good reason not to, particularly with the meteoric rise to fame Macaulay Culkin experienced.

Perhaps the height of this unwanted attention came after his parents split. According to Esquire, Access Hollywood’s offense came in the form of an extensive piece about the Culkin family, published in 1997. As for the Post, Culkin doesn’t mince words, claiming the publication “doesn’t always give you the f–king facts.” Still, he admits he sometimes accidentally talks to these two.

‘Succession’ will end after its current fourth season on HBO

Playing Roman Roy on HBO’s Succession has proven to be quite the showcase for Culkin. The actor has gained a ton of love for his performance on the show. But all good things must come to an end, and Succession is no exception. Although it continues to be a hit, the series will end in 2023 after the conclusion of its fourth season.

Culkin is set to star opposite Jesse Eisenberg – who also wrote and directs – in the upcoming film A Real Pain. According to IMDb, the film follows two cousins who travel to Poland after their grandmother’s death to explore their roots. But they end up joining a Holocaust tour.

Succession is set to conclude its four-season run on HBO in 2023.