Kieran Culkin Might Be the Next Action Movie Star if ‘Succession’ Director Mike Mylod Has Anything to Do With It

Since it premiered on HBO in 2018, Succession has gotten a lot of attention for its performances, intricate storytelling, and high-stakes drama. But the show could inadvertently take one of its stars into a completely different genre going forward. Here’s how Succession just might lead actor Kieran Culkin down the road toward becoming an action movie star.

Kieran Culkin has been acting since 1990’s ‘Home Alone’

Culkin might have gained an entirely new fan base with his role as Roman Roy on Succession. But the actor has been working in Hollywood for more than 30 years. Culkin made his film debut opposite big brother Macaulay in 1990’s Home Alone and continued to work as a child actor throughout the decade, including films such as Father of the Bride, Nowhere to Run, and She’s All That.

Beyond that, Culkin has stretched his acting muscles in a variety of other projects. He gained a Golden Globe nomination for his role as a rebellious teen in the 2002 comedy-drama Igby Goes Down and has been a highlight of such films as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Margaret, and Wiener-Dog. But could Culkin be primed and ready to break out as an unlikely action star?

Could Kieran Culkin become an action star after ‘Succession’?

Succession director Mike Mylod recently shared his plans for the future, including his interest in making an action film. To Culkin’s surprise, Mylod asked the actor if he’s ever considered making an action movie. And Mylod stands by his hopes to make it happen.

“I thought, ‘Who would be a really surprising person to drop in the s–t and try to watch them survive? And I’d really like to watch Kieran do that,” Mylod said in a 2023 interview with Esquire. Even more surprising than Mylod’s pitch is Culkin’s response.

“A few years ago, I would have been like, ‘No, I’m not going to do that because I can’t. Who the f–k would buy that a 140-pound, five-foot-seven guy could start kicking some ass?’ But now there’s a reality where maybe…”

‘Succession’ will come to an end after its fourth season on HBO

After four popular seasons on HBO, Succession comes to a close in 2023. So it’s very possible Culkin and Mylod could find time to make an action movie in the future if the right project comes their way. For now, though, Culkin has at least one promising film project on the horizon.

The actor co-stars with Jesse Eisenberg – who also wrote and directed – in A Real Pain. According to IMDb, the film follows two cousins who travel to Poland after their grandmother’s death and end up joining a Holocaust tour. No release date has been announced. Culkin then hopes to take some time away from the business to spend with his wife and two small children.