Following some serious heartbreak, Suki Waterhouse took a break from dating and intimacy for six months before she met current love, Robert Pattinson.

Romantic relationships often take unexpected turns, and Suki Waterhouse’s journey to finding love with Robert Pattinson is a case in point. Waterhouse, recognized for her performance in Daisy Jones and the Six, had a unique precursor to her current relationship: a self-imposed period of celibacy lasting six months.

The actor’s half-year hiatus from dating and intimacy wasn’t just a personal choice. It also seems to have been a transformative experience that set the stage for her lasting romance with Pattinson.

Suki Waterhouse opens up about her six months of celibacy

Waterhouse, known for her role in Daisy Jones and the Six, recently got candid about her life on the Driven Minds: A Type 7 podcast.

Before entering into a relationship with Pattinson, Waterhouse disclosed that she consciously chose a celibate lifestyle for half a year. A previous relationship was the inspiration behind her decision.

According to the Independent, the actor mentioned she’d been dumped after a year-long relationship, an experience that led her to take a break from dating and intimacy.

Waterhouse conveyed the mental clarity she gained during this hiatus, eschewing physical intimacy and avoiding dating altogether. This self-imposed period of solitude wasn’t just enlightening; it also set the stage for her current relationship.

“It turned out to be great,” she continued. “I got very clear and I got very used to being comfortable with myself. Then I ended up meeting my boyfriend now.”

Waterhouse ended her celibacy after she started dating Pattinson, with whom she’s been connected since 2018.

Robert Pattinson’s name still makes the ‘Daisy Jones’ star excited after all these years

Waterhouse and Pattinson, a couple now approaching their fifth year together, cohabitate in the UK’s capital. They first set the rumor mill buzzing in 2018 when they were sighted on a romantic outing in London.

A source at that time indicated their noticeable affection for each other.

In 2020, during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports emerged that Pattinson was cohabiting with a significant other in London during the lockdown. Interestingly, Waterhouse wasn’t explicitly mentioned in those reports.

Fast-forwarding to the year’s last lap, the duo finally graced the red carpet for the first time at the Dior Fall 2023 men’s fashion show in Egypt. They also made a splash at the 2023 Met Gala, photographed together in glamorous attire.

In a conversation last winter, Waterhouse expressed her amazement at her lasting happiness with Pattinson. She acknowledged that their nearly five-year relationship still brings her joy.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me,” she added. “We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

Suki Waterhouse reveals exactly why she is ‘lucky’ to have Robert Pattinson in her life

In the Driven Minds podcast, Waterhouse divulged that Pattinson has helped her tackle the clutter she’s amassed over time. Regarding the Twilight star, she conveyed her gratitude for his tolerant attitude toward her disarray, saying he even finds it endearing.

“I’m very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it,” she explained. “He kind of thinks it’s, like, charming so I’m very lucky for that.”

Waterhouse emphasized the value she places on understanding and support in a relationship, especially with her demanding schedule.

Delving into the couple’s time apart, she disclosed that the longest they’ve been separated was a mere two months since they initiated their romantic connection.

Before her current relationship, Waterhouse had a two-year romantic stint with Bradley Cooper.